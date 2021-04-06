E3 2021 Will Be All-Digital and Free of Charge

E3 2021 will be an all-digital event. The Electronic Software Association has announced that this year's event, which will be free of charge, will take place from June 12 to June 15.



Last year, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still ongoing. For the virtual event, Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games and Koch Media will participate, with promises of "more to come." It is likely that other companies will have adjacent events, much like they have during in person E3s.



"For more than two decades, E3 has been the premier venue to showcase the best that the video game industry has to offer, while uniting the world through games," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the ESA said in a press release. "We are evolving this year's E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games."



The exact format has yet to be unveiled, though it will likely feature a number of pre-recorded presentations and interviews, and possibly some game demonstrations. And surely, there will be a lot of world premiere trailers.



E3 typically makes the ESA a lot of money, so this is yet another hit for the trade group's budget. But at least, for the fans, everyone will be able to attend. ESA ended its announcement by saying, "ESA looks forward to coming back together to celebrate E3 2022 in person." Let's hope that actually happens.