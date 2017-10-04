'Forza Motorsport 7' Update Improves Stability, Repairs Benchmark Mode

An update for Forza Motorsport 7 is now available to download. In addition to repairs for stability issues on the Windows 10 version of the game, the patch resolves a few problems for both the Xbox One and PC variants.
In terms of hardware, those with an Nvidia GPU coupled with a monitor that has G-Sync enabled will see an increase in frame rate. And if you’re using the game as a benchmarking tool, you might want to run some new tests today: It seems that the initial program didn’t display the correct minimum framerate, but the issue is now resolved.
There are also some repairs to the livery and vinyl customization system. Those using a TV or monitor with high dynamic range will now be able to see vinyl groups on their cars. Liveries will also be visible during multiplayer gameplay and won't appear as just a series of colors. Furthermore, installing a livery set won’t cause any hiccups in the game’s overall performance.
Instead of an Xbox controller, some players are using a racing wheel to play the game. Because of this update, some default slider settings for the peripheral won't be set to their maximum value, which should give you a better idea of how to tweak the wheel's performance during gameplay.
These are just the highlights included in the patch, and it doesn’t seem like the studio or Microsoft published the full release notes online. We reached out to the company for further information and we’ll update this story accordingly.
Most of the Forza fanbase are still in early stages of the game because it launched only yesterday. However, there are a select few who got to play it a few days ahead of the official release because they pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition variant. In addition to the base game, the $100 bundle also includes multiple car packs and a “VIP membership,” which exclusive vehicles, driver suits, and five Mod cards to use in a race.
I realize that games and technology are far more advanced and complicated to today, but the whole point of a development team is to make sure that you as a game company, or software company, are keeping up on changes. But when companies continue to cut R&D and invest in advertising we are slowing going to get to the point where people are selling nothing and making money. The only reason this works is because the statistics shows we will pay more for a new game and it doesn't have to be complete. Can we stop paying for nothing yet? I was literally going to get windows 10 and this game and pay full price because I was very excited to get one of my favorite games on PC, but that's literally out of the question now.
You connected your PS1 to the internet?
Dont laugh---Sega Saturn had a Dial Up Adaptor.