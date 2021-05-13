Framework Adds Specs, Opens Pre-Orders for Repairable Notebook

Framework, which announced its modular, repairable laptop back in February, now has full specs, pricing and is opening pre-orders for the machine on its website. It will come in three configurations, starting at $999.
That base model has an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB NVMe, Wi-Fi 6 and will run Windows 10 Home. A $1,399 performance configuration bumps the processor up to an i7-1165G7 and doubles the RAM and storage to 16GB and 512GB, respectively. A professional model, starting at $1,999, has an i7-1185G7, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, support for vPro and runs Windows 10 Pro.
There will also be a DIY edition, starting at $749 barebones, that you build yourself from a kit and customize with parts and modules.
Each laptop will also have a 3:2, 2256 x 1504 display, 1080p webcam with a privacy switch, a 55Wh battery and a keyboard with 1.5 mm of key travel, all features you might find in one of the best ultrabooks. The entire motherboard is replaceable to allow upgrades to future generations of processors, which are typically soldered to the board on laptops.
Pre-orders are starting today in the United States, and Canada will come soon, with Asia and Europe coming before the end of the year.
But like most tech companies, Framework hasn't been immune to supply chain issues, which it says will "limit the number of Framework Laptops we have available at launch." The company will take its pre-orders in small batches to ensure it can fulfill orders. The first batch, Framework says, will ship in July, with more to come. A pre-order requires a $100 refundable deposit, and the balance will be paid when it's ready to ship.
While the Framework Laptop sounds promising on paper, other small computer vendors have faced issues with fulfillment. Eve Devices, for instance, had issues fulfilling its Eve V, and some potential buyers have proven far more cautious around its Spectrum monitor and second-gen convertible. But Framework is acknowledging the difficulty in sourcing parts right now, so at least it's being straightforward there.
However, screen resolution, screen size, quality of keyboard and touchpad, and most of all, the noise the cooling system makes under load - these are factors that any healthy human will notice instantly. Focus on them, not on irrelevant stuff like the CPU and memory.
The parts are secured by screws which can be removed.....
Most normal laptops though, especially the cheaper ones have many bga components. You can't replace the cpu and several other things.
What they mean to say, is they have given easy access to certain limited modules, and its almost fool proof... Ive been fixing and changing out components on my laptop for years.
It is true, already soldered components are impossible to change. My Wifes Macbook is out of warrantee and I repair it myself. Its not broken even after 7 years, so never had to try.
BS and BS. Yes, not replaceable for average Joe without microsoldering skills and proper equipment. But fixable in repair shop who have proper equipment for SMD and BGA soldering and rework. Check Louis Rossmann repair videos in YouTube for example. And repair often will cost a small fraction of device price. Main issue is impossibility to order several proprietary chips like board controllers, power regulators, Apple T2 etc. And access to board views and circuit diagrams even for money.
"Right to repair" laws are left wing conspiracy? What a BS!
By the way no one would complain about Apple if they would ask only fair price for repaired part + work in authorized service. But asking full device price to replace only broken screen is ransom. Also dubious attitude to customers, pretending to repair a device when in reality cold soldering is "fixed" with tucking a rubber pad under motherboard.
And you can't comprehend the diference between BGA chip replacing and repairing? Repair a chip - who would think about that?