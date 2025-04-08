Framework pauses U.S. sales of base Laptop 13 models due to tariffs — company says other vendors are pausing sales too, but not making announcements

Modular laptop and desktop manufacturer Framework announced that it is pausing the sales of its most affordable Framework Laptop 13 models in the U.S. because of tariffs. According to the company’s X (formerly Twitter) post, models powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 125H and AMD Ryzen 5 7640U processors will be temporarily removed from its U.S. site. Framework said that its pricing is based on the previous 0% tariff on Taiwanese imports — the new 10% tax that Trump imposed means it would have to sell its lowest-end laptops at a loss.

Due to the new tariffs that came into effect on April 5th, we’re temporarily pausing US sales on a few base Framework Laptop 13 systems (Ultra 5 125H and Ryzen 5 7640U). For now, these models will be removed from our US site. We will continue to provide updates as we have them.April 7, 2025

Framework isn’t the only one affected by the surprise tariffs the White House imposed on the rest of the world. PC costs will jump by at least 20%, some say. Companies, like Puget Systems, have held off from hiking their prices, but it’s only a matter of time before their pre-tariff inventory runs dry, and they’ll have to adjust accordingly.

It seems that Framework does not have enough inventory to keep selling its base model units at the same price in the U.S. And while it could increase the prices of its laptops, doing so would likely upend its market strategy. So, instead of making its most affordable options pricier, it opted to suspend its sales temporarily.

We priced our laptops when tariffs on imports from Taiwan were 0%. At a 10% tariff, we would have to sell the lowest-end SKUs at a loss. Other consumer goods makers have performed the same calculations and taken the same actions, though most have not been open about it.April 7, 2025

There’s still hope for those looking to purchase an affordable modular laptop, though, as Framework said that it’s doing this “For now”. Unfortunately, the company did not say when it plans to resume sales of the entry-level SKUs, if ever. It could be that it’s adjusting its product strategy before resuming sales or waiting for Taiwan to negotiate with the U.S. to reduce tariffs.

Despite its announcement, Framework’s more expensive options, like the Framework Laptop 16 and Framework Laptop 13 (Intel Core Ultra 7), are still available at its pre-tariff price. It will also proceed with the pre-orders for the Framework Laptop 12, which Framework revealed last February, on April 9.

Framework prides itself as a company that cares for its customers, allowing them to repair and upgrade their Framework laptops as they see fit. This differentiates it from other tech companies — it has even dissed its competitors for riding the AI bandwagon and overusing the term for the most mundane features. So, by making this announcement on X, the company says that it’s being open to its customers, unlike others that haven’t been open about their reaction to the sudden price increases brought on by the tariffs.