Customizable Framework Laptop Lets You Pick Ports, Reduces E-Waste

Most people by a laptop, never upgrade it, and toss it when it's time for a new model. Framework, a San Francisco-based startup, hopes to upend that paradigm with its Framework Laptop, a 13.5-inch notebook that appears to be an easily upgradeable, customizable portable unlike any other. It could also greatly reduce e-waste.



To start, the laptop will run off of 11th Gen Intel Core processors, and will support up to 64DB of DDR4 RAM and up to 4tB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage. It will offer a 13.5-inch, 3:2 display with a 2256 x 1504 resolution. It won't be saddled with a 720p webcam — instead, it will offer 1080p at 60 fps.

But for tinkerers and environmentalists alike, it's the repair system that sounds awesome. The ports are housed in a series of expansion cards, so you can choose the inputs and outputs you want on the laptop, as well as on which side they go. There are four port bays, from which you can choose from USB Type-C, USB Type-A, DisplayPort, HDMI, a microSD card slot, a headphone amp, or an "ultra-fast storage" bay.

