Astronomical RAM: G.Skill's Newest 32GB DDR4 Modules Make 256GB Kits

If anyone is known for making ludicrous memory kits (but also great mainstream memory), it’s G.Skill. Today, the Taiwanese manufacturer announced specifications for its new 32GB DDR4 modules, which will come in kits with up to eight modules for a grand total memory capacity of up to 256GB. If capacity isn’t your main focus, the 32GB modules also come in extremely fast kits with up to DDR4-4000 speeds, though these are limited to a maximum capacity of 128GB.

G.Skill expanded two of its main product lines: the Trident Z Neo kits and the Trident Z Royal memory kits. The highest capacity kit, as well as the highest speed kit (unfortunately, you won’t get both), are called the Trident Z Royal. The remainder of the kits are branded as Trident Z Neo. Refer to the table below for full specifications.

Frequency CL Timing Voltage Kit Capacity 2666MHz 18-18-18-43 1.20V 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB 19-19-19-43 1.20V 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB 3200MHz 16-18-18-38 1.35V 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (Royale) 3600MHz 18-25-25-45 1.40V 64GB / 128GB 3800MHz 18-22-22-42 1.35V 64GB 4000MHz 18-25-25-45 1.40V 128GB (Royale)

All the kits support Intel XMP 2.0 profiles, meaning you’ll easily be able to enable these profiles in your BIOS (technically, UEFI) to get the kits to run at their advertised speeds.

A BIOS update may be required for some motherboards to support these modules, so be sure to check with your motherboard vendor whether your board supports these kits before taking the plunge.

These kits should all hit shelves over the next few months. G.Skill hasn't shared pricing information yet.