Galax Reveals Its Own Custom-Cooled GTX 1080, 1070 Graphics Cards

At Computex, Galax showcased its new lineup of GTX 1080 and GTX 1070 cards, which range from the ultra high-end HOF card to the lower-end Virtual Edition model.

Galax GeForce GTX 1080 Hall Of Fame

Galax’s Hall Of Fame (HOF) graphics cards are the most powerful custom cooled cards the company makes. Gamers and enthusiasts alike have praised the HOF cooler for its ability to dissipate high amounts of heat when overclocking.

The GTX 1080 HOF card is all white, with an updated HOF cooler design consisting of three white fans in a white cooler shroud. The older HOF cooler featured a gray enclosure and a black center fan.

The card’s custom PCB delivers an 11-phase power delivery system along with twin eight-pin PCI-E power connectors for a peak power input of 375 W, which is considerably more than the GTX 1080 Founders Edition’s 180 W. This gives the GPU significantly higher overclocking headroom, because it should be able to run at a higher voltage and attain higher clock speeds by giving the card more wattage.

The display outputs have the same layout as the Founders Edition model: one DVI, three DisplayPorts, and one HDMI.

Galax GeForce GTX 1080 EX OC

The GTX 1080 EX OC is fairly compact compared to the GTX 1080 HOF, but it also packs twin 11-blade fans. This card, though, has an all-black shroud over an aluminum heatsink.

The GTX 1080 EX OC features another six-pin PCI-E plug along with the standard eight-pin PCI-E power input, pushing the card’s peak potential power draw to 300 W. Because this is an “OC” card, it will need the additional power for those want to push the GTX 1080 EX OC to its limits.

This card has a base clock of 1,657 MHz and a boost clock of 1,797 MHz. This makes the GTX 1080 EX OC a tad quicker than the Founders Edition, which has a base clock of 1,607 MHz and a boost clock of 1,733 MHz.

Galax’s Next High Performance GPU Cooler

Galax also showcased its next triple-fan cooler for both the GTX 1080 and GTX 1070. It features three nine-blade fans, at least four copper heatpipes, an aluminum heatsink, and eight-pin plus six-pin PCI-E power inputs.

Just like the GTX 1080 HOF, this card uses the same display outputs as the Founder’s Edition model.

Galax GeForce GTX 1080 And 1070 Virtual Edition

The Virtual Edition series from Galax represents the company's reference lineup of GTX 1080 and GTX 1070 graphics cards that are designed primarily for people who don’t overclock or who need a blower-style design with their ultra small form factor computer case.

The GTX 1080 Virtual Edition graphics card features Galax’s blower-style cooler. The cooler itself features a black and blue finish with one of Galax’s new characters printed on the top of the card, emphasising that it was designed with hardcore gaming in mind.

The Galax GTX 1070 Virtual Edition is nearly identical to its GTX 1080 counterpart, but instead of a black and blue appearance like the blower-style GTX 1080, it has an all-black design.

The GTX 1080 Virtual Edition is not factory overclocked. It features a base clock of 1,607 MHz and a boost clock of 1,733 MHz. Memory bandwidth equals 320 Gbps, with each GDDR5X chip clocked at 10 Gbps on a 256-bit bus.

The memory interface uses GDDR5X Micron chips clocked at 10 Gbps with a total of 320 Gbps of bandwidth available to the GPU.

Pricing for all these cards remains unknown, and we have yet to see solid specs on the majority of Galax’s new GTX 1080 and 1070 cards. However, with the recent launch of the GTX 1070, they should hit the market soon.

