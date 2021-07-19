Nvidia Releases Its First Windows 11 Supported Driver

Nvidia has released a new Game Ready Driver, version 471.41 that marks the first WHQL supported Nvidia driver for the Windows 11 operating system. This driver also brings with it game support for Red Dead Redemption 2's DLSS update and Chernobylite. Nvidia makes some of the best graphics cards, and regular driver updates help ensure your system keeps running smoothly.

Windows 11 support is the biggest announcement for the update, allowing anybody running the current Windows 11 developer preview to install an official Windows 11 graphics driver for devices running Nvidia GPUs. This should hopefully reduce the number of bugs seen in the Windows 11 preview.

A couple of new G-Sync Compatible displays have been added to the support list as well, including the new Samsung LS28AG700N 4K 144Hz display and the Samsung LC27G50A 1440P 144Hz display. Finally, there are the usual bug fixes:

Hardware Acceleration is working again on Capture One.

Disabled the NoHud/RemovalHud filter from Valorant.

Doom Eternal should no longer freeze during gameplay.

League of Legends should no longer fail to launch.

The mouse cursor should no longer shift colors when connected to certain DSC monitors with HDR.

Ansel DOF filter should no longer blur the entire screen in some games.

Some displays should no longer be limited to 640x480 resolution after updating drivers.

8K HDMI audio playback should no longer be distorted when changing display modes.

Remote Desktop Connection to PC with 10-bit color should no longer corrupt the picture.

GPU HDMI audio dropouts should no longer occur when connected to LG's C9 OLED TV.

It's been about a month since Nvidia's last driver update, 471.11. There haven't been too many major game launches latest, as we're in the summer slowdown right now, but we expect the cadence to start picking up in the next month or two. Hopefully, we'll see more graphics card availability by then as well.