Which GeForce GTX 880M Gaming Laptop is Right for You?

By ,

A comparison of all gaming notebooks running an Nvidia GeForce GTX 880M.

Nvidia last week announced its GeForce 880M series of mobile GPUs. Unlike desktop parts, consumers can't just simply pick their favorite GPU to integrate into their systems; they have to rely on system integrators to make the best choices for a complete gaming notebook. If you're serious about gaming on the go, then you probably want the GeForce GTX 880M with 8 GB of DDR5. With that decision made, there are still dozens of other factors, such as storage capacity and weight. We've compiled a list below with all the options available to you with the GeForce 880M that are in the sub-$2,500 mark.

ModelMSRPCPULCDRAMHDDBatteryWeight(lbs)
MSI GT70 DominatorPro889$2,299Core i7-4800MQ2.7 - 3.7 GHz17.3" Non-reflection1920 x 108016GB (8GB*2)DDR3L 1600MH128GB mSATA + 1TB 7200RPM9 cell8.6
MSI GT70 DominatorPro890$1,999Core i7-4800MQ2.7 - 3.7 GHz17.3" Non-reflection1920 x 108012 GB (8 GB +4 GB) DDR3L 1600MH1TB 7200 RPM9 cell8.6
Asus ROG G750JZ$2,499Core i7-4700HQ3.2 - 3.4GHz17.3" Non-reflection 1920 x 108024 GB DDR31 TB8 cell10
Cyberpower PCFangbook Evo HX7-300$2049Core i7-4700MQ2.40 GHz - 3.40 GHz17.3" LED-Backlit 1920 x 108016 GB DDR3-1600128 GB SSD, 1 TB HDD9 cell7.9
Origin PC EON17-S$1,984Core i5-4330M 2.80 GHz - 3.50 GHz17.3" LED-Backlit 1920 x 10804 GB DDR3-1333320 GB SATA 3 7200 RPM8 cell10
Origin PC EON17-SLX$2,499Core i7-4700MQ 2.40 GHz - 3.40 GHz17.3" LED-Lit 1920 x 10804 GB DDR3-1333320 GB SATA 3 7200 RPM8 cell9.2
Origin PC EON15-S$1,889Core i5-4330M 2.80 GHz - 3.50 GHz15.6" LED-Backlit 1920 x 10804 GB DDR3-1333320 GB SATA 3 7200 RPM8 cell7.3
AVA Direct Clevo P150SM-A$1,940Core i7-4700MQ 2.40 GHz - 3.40 GHz15.6" LED-lit 1920 x 10808 GB DDR3L-16001 TB SATA 3 5400 RPM8 cell6.8
AVA Direct Clevo P377SM-A$2073Core i7-4810MQ 2.80 GHz - 3.80 GHz17.3" LED-Lit 1920 x 1080Kingston8 GB DDR3L-16001 TB Seagate SSHD 5400 RPM (8 GB SSD)8 cell8.82
AVA Direct Clevo P157SM-A$1,977Core i7-4800MQ 2.70 GHz - 3.70 MHz15.6" LED-Lit 1920 x 10808 GB DDR3L-16001 TB Seagate SSHD 5400 RPM (8 GB SSD)8 cell7.28
AVA Direct Clevo P170SM-A$1,977Core i7-4800MQ 2.70 GHZ - 3.70 GHz17.3" LED-Lit 1920 x 10808 GB DDR3L-16001 TB Seagate SSHD 5400 RPM (8 GB SSD)8 cell8.6
AVA Direct Clevo P177SM-A$2,026Core i7-4800MQ 2.70 GHz - 3.70 GHz17.3" LED-Lit 1920x10808 GB DDR3L-16001 TB Seagate SSHD 5400 RPM (8 GB SSD)8 cell9.04
iBuyPower Valkyrie CZ-27$1,959Core i7-4700MQ 2.40 GHz - 3.40 GHz17.3"  1920x108016 GB DDR3-16001 TB SATA 3 7200 RPM9 cell8.5

Do you have strong feelings for or against any of the above? Tell us why in the comments below!

  • The_One_and_Only 20 March 2014 15:54
    All of them. All of the laptops are good for me...so do I give you my address you and send them my way now?
  • The_One_and_Only 20 March 2014 15:55
  • leoscott 20 March 2014 16:12
    None of them. They are all only 1080p. When are PC laptop makers going to get with it and put some real resolution into the displays? The Mac has been doing it for years. Heck, even tablet makers are doing it.
  • xenol 20 March 2014 16:13
    I chuckled a bit at the MSI GT70 " 7.3" " screen.
  • irish_adam 20 March 2014 16:20
    TBH most laptop screens are still 720p and thats what is so shit about laptops these days. You have to pay through the nose to get a 1080p screen even though 1080p is now STANDARD for phones. The reason all these are stuck on 1080p is because the graphics card cant handle games at a higher resolution so for a gaming laptop a higher resolution is mostly pointless
  • CraigN 20 March 2014 16:21
    Because you can't play most games on a Mac and you definitely can't drive games on native resolution on a "retina" display with a mobile GPU?
  • frelled 20 March 2014 16:32
    Considering that laptop graphics cards can't really sustain playable frame rates at resolutions higher than 1080p without sacrificing graphic fidelity, I think you are complaining about something that really isn't an issue. On a side note, Mac has been adding higher resolution for years, but they rarely give you an affordable video card option to support actual gaming on their high res screens.
  • Soda-88 20 March 2014 17:01
    If you're serious about gaming on the go, then you probably want the GeForce GTX 880M with 8 GB of DDR5.
    Say what?
  • clonazepam 20 March 2014 17:22
    Origin PC EON17-SLX $2,499 Core i7-4700MQ 2.40 GHz - 3.40 GHz 17.3" LED-Lit 1920 x 1080 4 GB DDR3-1333 320 GB SATA 3 7200 RPM 8 cell 9.2

    I don't think the extra little gimmicks, bells and whistles, make up for the highest price, slower cpu, least and slowest RAM, and the least storage space. Call me crazy :)
  • prince_david 20 March 2014 17:49
    Well for good FPS in games on a laptop a higher resolution will cause problems
