Which GeForce GTX 880M Gaming Laptop is Right for You?

Nvidia last week announced its GeForce 880M series of mobile GPUs. Unlike desktop parts, consumers can't just simply pick their favorite GPU to integrate into their systems; they have to rely on system integrators to make the best choices for a complete gaming notebook. If you're serious about gaming on the go, then you probably want the GeForce GTX 880M with 8 GB of DDR5. With that decision made, there are still dozens of other factors, such as storage capacity and weight. We've compiled a list below with all the options available to you with the GeForce 880M that are in the sub-$2,500 mark.

Model MSRP CPU LCD RAM HDD Battery Weight(lbs) MSI GT70 DominatorPro889 $2,299 Core i7-4800MQ2.7 - 3.7 GHz 17.3" Non-reflection1920 x 1080 16GB (8GB*2)DDR3L 1600MH 128GB mSATA + 1TB 7200RPM 9 cell 8.6 MSI GT70 DominatorPro890 $1,999 Core i7-4800MQ2.7 - 3.7 GHz 17.3" Non-reflection1920 x 1080 12 GB (8 GB +4 GB) DDR3L 1600MH 1TB 7200 RPM 9 cell 8.6 Asus ROG G750JZ $2,499 Core i7-4700HQ3.2 - 3.4GHz 17.3" Non-reflection 1920 x 1080 24 GB DDR3 1 TB 8 cell 10 Cyberpower PCFangbook Evo HX7-300 $2049 Core i7-4700MQ2.40 GHz - 3.40 GHz 17.3" LED-Backlit 1920 x 1080 16 GB DDR3-1600 128 GB SSD, 1 TB HDD 9 cell 7.9 Origin PC EON17-S $1,984 Core i5-4330M 2.80 GHz - 3.50 GHz 17.3" LED-Backlit 1920 x 1080 4 GB DDR3-1333 320 GB SATA 3 7200 RPM 8 cell 10 Origin PC EON17-SLX $2,499 Core i7-4700MQ 2.40 GHz - 3.40 GHz 17.3" LED-Lit 1920 x 1080 4 GB DDR3-1333 320 GB SATA 3 7200 RPM 8 cell 9.2 Origin PC EON15-S $1,889 Core i5-4330M 2.80 GHz - 3.50 GHz 15.6" LED-Backlit 1920 x 1080 4 GB DDR3-1333 320 GB SATA 3 7200 RPM 8 cell 7.3 AVA Direct Clevo P150SM-A $1,940 Core i7-4700MQ 2.40 GHz - 3.40 GHz 15.6" LED-lit 1920 x 1080 8 GB DDR3L-1600 1 TB SATA 3 5400 RPM 8 cell 6.8 AVA Direct Clevo P377SM-A $2073 Core i7-4810MQ 2.80 GHz - 3.80 GHz 17.3" LED-Lit 1920 x 1080 Kingston8 GB DDR3L-1600 1 TB Seagate SSHD 5400 RPM (8 GB SSD) 8 cell 8.82 AVA Direct Clevo P157SM-A $1,977 Core i7-4800MQ 2.70 GHz - 3.70 MHz 15.6" LED-Lit 1920 x 1080 8 GB DDR3L-1600 1 TB Seagate SSHD 5400 RPM (8 GB SSD) 8 cell 7.28 AVA Direct Clevo P170SM-A $1,977 Core i7-4800MQ 2.70 GHZ - 3.70 GHz 17.3" LED-Lit 1920 x 1080 8 GB DDR3L-1600 1 TB Seagate SSHD 5400 RPM (8 GB SSD) 8 cell 8.6 AVA Direct Clevo P177SM-A $2,026 Core i7-4800MQ 2.70 GHz - 3.70 GHz 17.3" LED-Lit 1920x1080 8 GB DDR3L-1600 1 TB Seagate SSHD 5400 RPM (8 GB SSD) 8 cell 9.04 iBuyPower Valkyrie CZ-27 $1,959 Core i7-4700MQ 2.40 GHz - 3.40 GHz 17.3" 1920x1080 16 GB DDR3-1600 1 TB SATA 3 7200 RPM 9 cell 8.5

Do you have strong feelings for or against any of the above? Tell us why in the comments below!