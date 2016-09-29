Gigabyte Updates Laptops, Aorus Line With GTX 10-Series GPUs (Updated)

Update, 9/29/16, 10:02am PT: Gigabyte's Pascal-equipped Aorus laptops are available now. Pricing has been updated in the table below.
With the release of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 10 series mobile cards, laptop manufacturers are revealing their updated systems, and Gigabyte is no exception. In addition to its main laptop line, Gigabyte’s subsidiary, Aorus, also received Pascal updates as well as 120 Hz displays and RGB-backlit keyboards.
Gaming-Centric And Ultraforce Series Updates
Very little separates Gigabyte’s P55 and P57 from its Ultraforce P35 and P37 counterparts. The biggest difference lies in the aesthetics, and Gigabyte’s Ultraforce systems are slightly lighter and a fair bit slimmer. This makes them ideal candidates for backpack VR systems, as they’re less cumbersome than their thicker, heavier counterparts. In particular, the updated P35X with its Intel Core i7-6700HQ and Nvidia GTX 1070 meets the criteria for a powerful system that’s easily strappable.
|Product
|Gigabyte P55W v6
|Gigabyte P57X v6
|Gigabyte P35X v6
|Gigabyte P37X v6
|Display
|-15.6" WQHD+ 2880x1620 IPS Anti-Glare Display LCD, -15.6" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS Anti-Glare Display LCD
|17.3" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS Anti-glare Display LCD
|-15.6" UHD 3840x2160 IPS Anti-Glare Display LCD-15.6" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS Anti-Glare Display LCD
|-17.3" UHD 3840x2160 IPS Anti-Glare Display LCD-17.3" Full HD 1920x1080 IPS Anti-Glare Display LCD
|Processor
|6th Gen Intel Core i7-6700HQ
|6th Gen Intel Core i7-6700HQ
|6th Gen Intel Core i7-6700HQ
|6th Gen Intel Core i7-6700HQ
|Graphics Card
|Nvidia GTX 1060
|Nvidia GTX 1070
|Nvidia GTX 1070
|Nvidia GTX 1070
|Memory
|8GB/16GB DDR4 2133/2400 MHz SO-DIMM, 2 slots (Max 32GB)
|8GB/16GB DDR4 2133/2400 MHz SO-DIMM, 2 slots (Max 32GB)
|8GB/16GB DDR4 2133/2400 MHz SO-DIMM, 2 slots (Max 32GB)
|8GB/16GB DDR4 2133/2400 MHz SO-DIMM, 2 slots (Max 32GB)
|Storage
|Support Dual-Storage System -2.5” HDD -1 x M.2 SSD slots (Type 2280, supports NVMe PCIe X4 & SATA)
|Support 3-Storage System -2.5” HDD -M.2 SSD (Type 2280, supports NVMe PCIe X4 & SATA)-Swappable Bay
|Support Quad-Storage System -2.5” HDD-2 x M.2 SSD slots (Type 2280, supports NVMe PCIe X4 & SATA)-Swappable Bay
|Support Quad-Storage System -2.5” HDD-2 x M.2 SSD slots (Type 2280, supports NVMe PCIe X4 & SATA)-Swappable Bay
|Battery
|Li-ion 6-cell, 5400mAh, 63Wh
|Li-Polymer, 75.81Wh
|Li-Polymer, 11.1V, 75.81Wh
|Li-Polymer, 11.1V, 75.81Wh
|Dimensions
|379.71 x 269.38 x 26.88~34 mm (WxDxH)
|421 x 290 x 28.6 mm (WxDxH)
|385 x 270 x 20.9 mm (WxDxH)
|417 x 287 x 22.5 mm (WxDxH)
|Weight
|~2.6kg
|~3.0kg with battery
|~2.4kg (w/ ODD and Li-polymer Battery)
|~2.8kg (w/ODD and Li-polymer Battery)
Aorus Lineup: 120Hz Displays And RGB-Backlit Keyboards
If you thought Gigabyte’s Ultraforce series was thin, then its Aorus line should astound you. It seems Gigabyte put its best foot forward on its Aorus line, with the X7 DT v6 receiving the Nvidia GTX 1080. Additionally, the X7 DT v6, X7 v6 and X5 v6 have the option for a 120 Hz display with a 5ms response time.
On the other hand, the smaller X3 Plus v6 boasts a QHD+ IGZO display outputting in 3200 x 1800, giving it the largest pixel density out of the four updated Aorus models. Finally, the new Pascal-equipped models have the option to include the Aorus RGB Fusion backlit keyboard, which features per-key backlighting.
The Aorus X7 DT v6, X7 v6 X5 v6 and X3 Plus v6 are available now starting at $2,699, $2,399 $2,399 and $1,999 respectively. Pricing for Gigabyte’s updated models is available on Gigabyte’s main website.
|Product
|Aorus X7 DT v6
|Aorus X7 v6
|Aorus X5 v6
|Aorus X3 Plus v6
|Display
|17.3-inch 4K UHD IPS 3840x2160, QHD 2560x1440 120Hz
|17.3-inch QHD 2560x1440 120Hz, FHD IPS 1920x1080
|15.6-inch WQHD+ IPS 2880x1620, FHD IPS 1920x1080 120Hz
|13.9-inch QHD+ IGZO 3200x1800
|Processor
|6th Generation Intel Core i7-6820HK (2.7GHz-3.6GHz)
|6th Generation Intel Core i7-6820HK (2.7GHz-3.6GHz)
|6th Generation Intel Core i7-6820HK (2.7GHz-3.6GHz)
|6th Generation Intel Core i7-6820HK (2.7GHz-3.6GHz)
|Graphics Card
|Nvidia GTX 1080
|Nvidia GTX 1070
|Nvidia GTX 1070
|Nvidia GTX 1060
|Memory
|8GB/16GB DDR4 2400 MHz SO-DIMM, 4 slots (Max 64GB)
|8GB/16GB DDR4 2400 MHz SO-DIMM, 4 slots (Max 64GB)
|8GB/16GB DDR4 2400 MHz SO-DIMM, 4 slots (Max 64GB)
|8GB/16GB DDR4 2400 MHz SO-DIMM, 2 slots (Max 32GB)
|Storage
|Support Quad-Storage System-1 x 2.5” HDD/2.5“ SSD-3 x M.2 SSD slots (2 slots support PCIe NVMe Gen3 x4 SSD, 1 slot supports PCIe NVMe Gen3 x2 SSD or Hardware Live Stream Engine)
|Support Quad-Storage System-1 x 2.5” HDD/2.5“ SSD-3 x M.2 SSD slots (2 slots support PCIe NVMe Gen3 x4 SSD, 1 slot supports PCIe NVMe Gen3 x2 SSD or Hardware Live Stream Engine)
|Support Quad-Storage System-1 x 2.5” HDD/2.5“ SSD-3 x M.2 SSD slots (2 slots support PCIe NVMe Gen3 x4 SSD, 1 slot supports PCIe NVMe Gen3 x2 SSD or Hardware Live Stream Engine)
|Supports 2-Storage System-2 x M.2 SSD slots (support PCIe NVMe Gen3 x4 SSD)
|Battery
|Li Polymer 94.24Wh
|Li Polymer 94.24Wh
|Li Polymer 94.24Wh
|Li Polymer 73.26Wh
|Dimensions
|428 x 305 x 22.9 mm (WxDxH)
|428 x 305 x 22.9 mm (WxDxH)
|390 x 272 x 22.9 mm (WxDxH)
|330 x 263.5 x 22.9 mm (WxDxH)
|Weight
|3.2kg
|3.2kg
|2.5kg
|1.8kg
|Price
|$2,699
|$2,399
|$2,399
|$1,999
That unit with the battery it packs would be awesome, even if it is packing a mere 1060 vedio adapter. I was considering one before I bought the P35x V6 4k, which is a kickin unit by the way!!! IMHO
this laptop is really looking so beautiful and lighting in keyboard making amazing
I checked with Gigabyte. The Aero line will get a GTX 1060 update, and that should happen in about a month or so.