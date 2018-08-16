Google Opens Up About Location Data Collection

(Image credit: Ink Drop/Shutterstock.com)

In response to a report from the Associated Press, Google has changed the wording of a web page about Location History to reflect that it does collect data, even when that setting is disabled.

The page, which previously suggested that data would no longer be stored, now reads:

"This setting does not affect other location services on your device.” It also acknowledges that “some location data may be saved as part of your activity on other services, like Search and Maps.”

The AP's original investigation was published on Aug. 13, revealing that Google's applications still collect location data despite the setting, and cited security experts and lawmakers believing that Google was being disingenuous. Google pointed out data can still be deleted. To some, this re-wording will show the search giant to be more honest, but privacy practices in tech are likely to continue to stay in the public eye.