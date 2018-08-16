Trending

Google Opens Up About Location Data Collection

In response to a report from the Associated Press, Google has changed the wording of a web page about Location History to reflect that it does collect data, even when that setting is disabled.

The page, which previously suggested that data would no longer be stored, now reads:

"This setting does not affect other location services on your device.” It also acknowledges that “some location data may be saved as part of your activity on other services, like Search and Maps.”

The AP's original investigation was published on Aug. 13, revealing that Google's applications still collect location data despite the setting, and cited security experts and lawmakers believing that Google was being disingenuous. Google pointed out data can still be deleted. To some, this re-wording will show the search giant to be more honest, but privacy practices in tech are likely to continue to stay in the public eye.

  • BryanFRitt 17 August 2018 01:31
    So instead of improving privacy to match what the setting says it does, they change the description to more match what the software does.
    Reply
  • Apple Troll Master 17 August 2018 03:30
    The messed up thing is you can almost guarantee that Windows 10 is doing the exact same thing. Microsoft is pulling from Google(data collection) and Apples(update platform) playbooks.
    Reply
  • 0InVader0 17 August 2018 09:50
    EU: Yeah, that'll be another 2 billion eur.
    Reply
  • therealduckofdeath 17 August 2018 09:59
    The evil Google... What does the new wording mean? That it doesn't matter what setting you will use, Google will keep sharing it all?
    This is why I backed eelo.io last year. Google just don't care about consumers or society any more. Absolutely anything that maximises profits is good.
    Reply
  • redgarl 17 August 2018 12:05
    Don't be evil, be greedy...
    Reply
  • 10tacle 17 August 2018 16:45
    I despise the fat cat fascist bureaucrats in the EU who from their comfy offices in Brussels feel they can tell Brits what types of electric tea kettles they can purchase based on energy consumption. However, I will tip my hat to them for taking on giants like Google and Facebook who abuse privacy rights of their customers. They just need to kick up the fines. The last Facebook slapping by some EU nations was nothing more than a spitwad in an Olympic swimming pool. That said, anyone who uses these companies for their personal use under their real names asked for it. As Lenin called his fellow communist compatriots, they are "useful idiots."
    Reply
  • ubercake 17 August 2018 19:23
    21238776 said:
    The messed up thing is you can almost guarantee that Windows 10 is doing the exact same thing. Microsoft is pulling from Google(data collection) and Apples(update platform) playbooks.
    You can bet all of the big corps are sharing all of our information among themselves.
    Reply
  • spikey in tn 18 August 2018 11:10
    The more things change, the more they stay the same.
    Reply
  • DavidC1 19 August 2018 09:00
    21240293 said:
    They just need to kick up the fines. The last Facebook slapping by some EU nations was nothing more than a spitwad in an Olympic swimming pool.

    I agree with the general tone of your message.

    However, I disagree with the quoted statement. Massive fines to big companies just hurt the employees working for the company. Management still gets away from it by using company money to pay the fines.

    What should really be done is criminally charge the people responsible. Send them the threat of arresting and imprisoning them.
    Reply