G.Skill's New DDR4 SO-DIMM Memory Kits Blaze At 3200 MHz

By

G.Skill announced two new DDR4 SO-DIMM memory kits that can reach 3200 MHz. The 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) and 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) Ripjaws kits run at 1.35 volts with a speedy CAS latency of 16-18-18-43. This is impressive considering the speed and form factor, where CAS timings tend to be much higher when pushing the memory faster than 2400 MHz.

The new memory features Samsung DDR4 8Gb ICs and was validated using “the latest 6th generation Intel Core processor,” but G.Skill was not specific on which chip actually got the memory up to 3200 MHz. This is an important factor, as not all CPUs can handle power-hungry and overclocked memory kits. If we had to guess, this level of performance is likely reserved for mobile Core i7 processors, excluding U-series (low-powered, dual-core) models. However, until G.Skill releases a full list of compatible processors, this is just sheer speculation.

 The new G.Skill DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory kits will be available this June. Pricing is not available at this time.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware and Tom's IT Pro.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dstarr3 19 May 2016 19:18
    I don't really think you can describe it as "blazing" until we hit 4200.
    Reply
  • gskill support 19 May 2016 21:28
    Awesome speed for low power systems
    Reply
  • RedJaron 19 May 2016 22:06
    Considering the fastest DDR4 SO-DIMMs on Newegg right now are 2800 CAS18, I think 3200 CAS16 is pretty darn fast.
    Reply
  • JonnyDough 20 May 2016 04:35
    The article said it is likely to not be used on low power mobile devices. It's likely to be used in high end gaming laptops first, as onboard GPUs need fast system memory to pull from.
    Reply
  • cats_Paw 20 May 2016 07:35
    Cool, we can play console ports even faster.
    Reply
  • aznguy0028 21 May 2016 10:27
    Considering the fastest DDR4 SO-DIMMs on Newegg right now are 2800 CAS18, I think 3200 CAS16 is pretty darn fast.

    I think you might have missed his joke. "blazing" and "4200"...weed and 420. I agree with you though, 3200 is pretty nice.
    Reply