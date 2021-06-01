G.Skill Releases Exclusive Trident Z RAM for MSI's MPG Gaming Maverik Bundle

G.Skill has announced a special edition of the brand's Trident Z memory that currently ranks as one of the best RAM kits on the market. The new Trident Z Maverik arrives as one of the key components for MSI's latest MPG Gaming Maverik bundle.

G.Skill hasn't drastically changed the Trident Z Maverik's design. The memory maintains G.Skill's distinctive tri-fin aluminum heat spreader with eye-catching RGB lighting, but the memory vendor did slightly redo part of the heat spreader to blend in with MSI's industrial-looking theme.

Available only as part of the MPG Gaming Maverik bundle, MSI combines two Trident Z Maverik 16GB memory modules into a dual-channel setup. The memory modules are binned for DDR4-3600 with 18-22-22-42 timings. They're rated for 1.35V and leave some overhead for memory clocking or optimization.

Image 1 of 3 Trident Z Maverik (Image credit: G.Skill) Image 2 of 3 Trident Z Maverik (Image credit: G.Skill) Image 3 of 3 Trident Z Maverik (Image credit: G.Skill)

MSI's MPG Gaming Maverik bundle is practically an entire system, so it's weird that the company refers to it as a bundle. At any rate, the bundle is comprised of Intel's Core i7-11700K (Rocket Lake) processor, MSI's own MPG Z590 Gaming Edge WiFi SP motherboard, MPG CoreLiquid K360 SP liquid cooler and MPG Velox 100 AirFlow SP case.

The MPG Gaming Maverik bundle will be available this month in limited quantities. MSI hasn't revealed the pricing for the bundle.