Intel Core i7-11700K Already on Sale, 10700K Hits New Low

Intel’s new Core i7-11700K processor is already on sale with a small price dip of about $15 on Amazon , B&H , and Newegg . Meanwhile, its last-gen predecessor, the Intel Core i7-10700K, has now hit a new low of $319 on Amazon . That’s a pretty stunning price for one of our best CPU picks, given that it was going for closer to $380 just a few months ago.

Intel Core i7-11700K: was $420, now $405 @ Amazon, BH, Newegg This is the latest i7 desktop release from Intel. It's surprising to see even a small price cut on it so soon after release, although a few reviews haven't been kind to it. It's got 8 cores/16 threads, a 125W TDP, and 5.0GHz peak boost clock.View Deal

Intel Core i7-10700K: was $380, now $319 @ Amazon Intel's last-generation i7 desktop has now hit a new low on Amazon, and given the 11th generation i7's middling reception, that makes it all the more enticing. This chip has 8 cores/16 threads, a 125W TDP, and a 5.1GHz peak boost clock.View Deal

The Core i7-11700K launched just last week , so as small as this sale is, it’s surprising to see it hit so soon. At $405 across most sites, it’s a decent cut off the $420 we were seeing from the usual suspects at launch. Some reviews haven’t been kind to this CPU, pointing out a middling performance increase when compared to the last generation, which might explain the price drop. Still, we found it performed admirably in gaming when paired with an RTX 3080 in the MSI Aegis RS 11th desktop . Productivity was more competitive, though.

If that’s piqued your interest in the previous generation Intel Core i7-10700K, then you’ll be happy to know that the chip is now at a new low of $319 on Amazon. We praised this processor for its low per-thread pricing on release in our review , and now that value has only gotten stronger.

So, whether you always want the best of the best or you’re willing to go last-gen to save a buck, there’s an Intel Core i7 processor deal for you.