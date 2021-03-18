Where to Buy Intel’s 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs

Intel's new Rocket Lake processors are its big answer to AMD’s Ryzen 5000 chips, and on the face of it, this is going to be a very interesting face-off once the embargo is lifted on reviews. That's because, rather than follow the trend of more cores and a denser architecture, Intel has actually reduced the number of cores.

Intel claims that this change will lead to a 19% improvement in instruction per cycle (IPC) throughput and can lead to max speeds of 5.3GHz.

Alongside improved performance (at least in applications that aren't heavily threaded), Rocket Lake will also include PCIe 4.0 interface adoption, AVX-512 support and a claimed 50% increase in Xe-powered integrated graphics performance.

For more in-depth coverage, check out our Intel Rocket Lake CPU news article from our CPU expert Paul Alcorn.

If you're convinced, though, we've set up this page to collect all the different places where you can buy or pre-order a Rocket Lake CPU.

Intel Core i5-11600K: Where to Buy

Pricing across pre-order pages has been pretty inconsistent, which follows reports that some MSRPs are being jacked up for Intel’s 11th Gen CPUs. The best price comes from Best Buy , which is offering the i5-11600K for $269.99, whereas the most expensive is Micro Center at $319.

Intel Core i7-11700K: Where to Buy

When it comes to the 11th Gen i7 CPU, Newegg has the best price at $399 ($30 off), but once again there is a wide swath of pricing. The most expensive is Micro Center at $519, with Amazon and Best Buy in the middle at $418 and $419 respectively.

Also, if you don’t necessarily need an unlocked processor, you can get the standard 11700K from Newegg for $32 less.

Intel Core i9-11900K: Where to Buy

The 11th Gen i9 is where pre-ordering starts to get a little tricky, as it hasn’t actually started yet! The product pages are live, so keep checking back as you may get lucky.