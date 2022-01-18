We Finally Have Our First GeForce GT 1010 GPU Benchmark

As shared by @BenchLeaks on Twitter, we have our first 3rd party benchmark of Nvidia's GeForce GT 1010, showcasing who the GPU performs in Geekbench's CUDA benchmark. The GPU stealthily launched nearly a year ago, and strangely, it's taken that long for someone to get their hands on the entry-level graphics card.

We don't know what has taken Nvidia so long to produce the GT 1010, but we can safely assume the silicon shortage had something to do with it. The new GPU is one of the last graphics cards to be produced on Nvidia's now ancient but very successful Pascal architecture and will fill out the bottom end of Nvidia's GT lineup.

Specs for the GT 1010 include a cut-down version of the GP108 die, featuring a grand total of just 256 shader cores and 2GB of GDDR5 memory. Thankfully the GT 1010 will only come with one "speedy" GDDR5 variant, and not include a slower DDR4 model like Nvidia did with the GT 1030 (which should help keep its performance consistent).

However, its greatest advantage is its incredibly low 30W TDP, making it a good option for small pre-built PCs with power supplies under 200W.

[GB5 GPU] Unknown GPUCPU: Intel Core i9-12900K (16C 24T)Min/Max/Avg: 4848/5089/4976 MHzCPUID: 90672 (GenuineIntel)GPU: GeForce GT 1010API: CUDAScore: 7730, -95.0% vs RTX 3070VRAM: 1.95 GBhttps://t.co/PfLtTJ3IqeJanuary 18, 2022 See more

Still, this won't make the GT 1010 a great gaming GPU by any stretch of the imagination, as demonstrated by this Geekbench benchmark. The system utilizing the GT 1010 in the benchmark is equipped with a Core i9-12900K, Asus ROG Strix Z690-F Gaming Wifi and 64GB of memory. The operating system used was Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS.

The rig allowed the GT 1010 to reach an underwhelming Geekbench CUDA score of 7730 points, which equates to just 5% of the performance of Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. So don't expect to do any hardcore gaming on this GPU at all.

But, the GT 1010 wasn't really designed for gaming in the first place. Nvidia's GT lineup has always been focused on hardware acceleration for basic tasks on low-end machines. It can also provide a plethora of additional display outputs for multi-monitor setups.