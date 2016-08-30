Trending

Number Of Sony PSVR Launch Titles Just Got Smaller: 'Gran Turismo Sport' Delayed Until 2017

The launch of Sony’s PSVR HMD is fast approaching, so you’d expect to be hearing announcements about games being added to the launch window for the company’s foray into the virtual reality market. Unfortunately, the opposite appears to be happening. Polyphony Digital announced that Gran Turismo Sport has been delayed into next year.

The next installment of the beloved Gran Turismo series was set to be released in November 2016 and was expected to be one of the most exciting PSVR launch window titles. Racing games mix well with VR, as evidenced by such examples as Project Cars and Dirt Rally. There’s no doubt that many racing fans with their sights set on Sony’s upcoming virtual reality system were looking forward to cutting the apex in GT Sport this fall.

The brain behind the Gran Turismo series, Polyphony Digital president, Kazunori Yamauchi, revealed in a post on the Playstation blog that the company needs “more time to perfect GT Sport,” adding that, “We do not want to compromise the experience in any way.”

Yamauchi said he wasn’t ready to reveal a new release date for the game, but he did confirm that it's been delayed until sometime in 2017, which means that Sony’s claim of having 50 PSVR games by the end of the year dropped to 49.

  • 10tacle 30 August 2016 18:20
    GT4 was delayed for a year and a half. GT5 Prologue came out in March 2008 and the full version of GT5 was supposed to come out in time for Holiday 2008. The full GT5 wasn't released until November 2010 after countless delays. GT6 was essentially GT5 with a fresh paint job, so only one or two delays on that. I expect Polyphony to have GT Sport ready for release for Holiday 2017. Maybe.
  • baldhoilo 30 August 2016 19:16
    WTF. PS4 has been out for 2 years. Now PD are saying that we got to wait into the 3rd year before we get GT on Sony's premiere platform. Let's hope that PD are at least working on introducing something useful like a Damage System, rather than dicking about with more lunar nonsense, star fields, and a raft of Nissan Skylines. I've been a fan of GT from the beginning, but even I am finding it difficult to say anything positive about PD.
  • kcarbotte 30 August 2016 20:19
    18521547 said:
    GT4 was delayed for a year and a half. GT5 Prologue came out in March 2008 and the full version of GT5 was supposed to come out in time for Holiday 2008. The full GT5 wasn't released until November 2010 after countless delays. GT6 was essentially GT5 with a fresh paint job, so only one or two delays on that. I expect Polyphony to have GT Sport ready for release for Holiday 2017. Maybe.

    I couldn't find source references to those delays, but I was going to make reference to them.

    Delays for Gran Turismo games are par for the course.
  • fudoka711 30 August 2016 20:33
    I know racing games aren't all about the graphics, but GT Sport (GT 7) graphics leave much to be desired. I got into racing games because of Gran Turismo and have been wanting GT's gameplay to be matched with equally stunning graphics ever since GT 3 & 4 on the PS2. I sincerely hope the gameplay trailer doesn't show what we should expect for the finished product.
  • 10tacle 30 August 2016 21:05
    18522032 said:
    I couldn't find source references to those delays, but I was going to make reference to them. Delays for Gran Turismo games are par for the course.

    Is my very accurate memory not good enough for a reference? :lol: But seriously, here's a good reference for the history of Polyphony delays with the GT series (note it's a year old link).

    http://www.teamshmo.com/more/news/happy-birthday-polyphony-digital-gran-turismo-history/



  • wifiburger 31 August 2016 17:33
    it's better then nothing, but then again i'm not buying into VR,
    just like 3d tv i'm going to wait it out till it dies !
  • kcarbotte 31 August 2016 17:57
    18526808 said:
    it's better then nothing, but then again i'm not buying into VR,
    just like 3d tv i'm going to wait it out till it dies !

    Unlike 3DTV, VR and AR won't be dying anytime soon.
    3DTVs offered no discernable value over a standard TV. the effect isn't very convincing and the type of experiences you can get from a 3DTV are no different than a typical TV, despite the minor enhancement.
    VR and AR are completely different. The experiences you can have with VR are not comparable in any way to any prior form of entertainment.
