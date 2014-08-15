Trending

Report: Haswell-E, X99, DDR4 to Arrive August 29

Rumor has it that the Haswell-E CPUs will be coming out on August 29.

Considering the flood of X99 motherboard reveals we've been covering lately, it's somewhat refreshing to hear something about the Haswell-E CPUs themselves. We already have a good idea of the CPU’s specifications, but we weren’t sure about a release date yet. Now, Hermitage Akihabara, a Japanese website, has posted a new release date.

We expect three CPUs to arrive: The Core i7-5820K, the Core i7-5930K, and the Core i7-5960X. Rumored specifications are in the table.

CPUCores/ThreadsFrequencyL3 CachePCI-Express LanesTDPExpected Price
i7-5820K6 / 123.3 GHz15 MB28140 W$400
i7-5930K6 / 123.5 GHz15 MB40140 W$600
i7-5960X8 / 163.0 GHz20 MB40140 W$1000+

Originally we expected the Haswell-E CPUs along with the accompanying X99 motherboards and DDR4 memory to debut sometime mid-September. As it turns out, the platform launch could be a little sooner than expected, with the official availability of parts possibly taking place on Friday, August 29. This is still a rumor, but August 29 is a lot more specific than “mid-September”, and a number of product releases are also pointing towards the end of August as a release date. For now, let’s just wait and see.

  • de5_Roy 15 August 2014 16:08
    looking forward to reading toms reviews in the near future. :)
    Reply
  • neon neophyte 15 August 2014 16:19
    the 5960x made its way to reviewers but was delidded, the solder tore the cpu apart. what a waste, we could have had performance numbers. now we have a picture of a destroyed cpu. sigh.
    Reply
  • Leamon 15 August 2014 16:20
    $400 for a hypertheaded hexa core... wow intel is ahead of the game!
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 15 August 2014 17:27
    That's strange, why is the i7 5820K and 5930K clocked higher than the 5960X which is clocked at 3.0Ghz?
    Reply
  • red77star 15 August 2014 17:53
    5960X has a bit lower base speed which is nothing to worry about because has 8 cores / 16 Threads and more L3 cache and for sure that generates a bit more heat. I have 3930K 6 core and it crazy good to have more than 4 cores especially if you do some intensive shit.
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 15 August 2014 19:00
    13964880 said:
    5960X has a bit lower base speed which is nothing to worry about because has 8 cores / 16 Threads and more L3 cache and for sure that generates a bit more heat. I have 3930K 6 core and it crazy good to have more than 4 cores especially if you do some intensive shit.

    oh du, I completely forgot that the 5960X is a True Octo core cpu.
    Reply
  • ickibar1234 15 August 2014 19:36
    Broadwell I'm excited about. Performance/watt
    Reply
  • Amdlova 15 August 2014 21:53
    28 lanes is good to me ;)
    Reply
  • kyle382 16 August 2014 00:22
    $400 for a hypertheaded hexa core... wow intel is ahead of the game!
    ya, this is great news on the price. Don't give up AMD...intel might go comcast on us if you do! :D
    Reply
  • InvalidError 16 August 2014 03:36
    13965633 said:
    Broadwell I'm excited about. Performance/watt
    Based on the last roadmaps I have seen, Skylake-S is supposed to come out in the second half of 2015 just like Broadwell-K unless Intel decides to delay Skylake.

    Only caveat with Skylake-S is it will not initially have any unlocked models.
    Reply