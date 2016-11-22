HP’s New Elitebook 705 G4 Series Sports 7th Gen AMD Pro APUs

HP updated its premium laptop lineup with the Elitebook 705 G4 Series, which comes in three different sizes and sports 7th generation AMD PRO APUs.

The Elitebook 705 Series consists of three different models; the 725 G4, 745 G4, and 755 G4. All three offer configurations with four different 7th generation AMD APUs; the AMD Pro A12-9800B, A12-8830B, A10-8730B, and A8-9600B. They all also offer up to 16GB of memory and up to a 1TB SATA HDD and 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage. The display options are the major difference between the models.

Each model features a different display size, with the 725 G4, 745 G4, and 755 G4 measuring in at 12.5, 14, and 15.6 inches, respectively. All three models offer 1366 x 768 and 1920 x 1080 panels (some with touchscreen options), but only the 14-inch Elitebook 745 G4 features 2560 x 1440 display options.

The entire series sports the same amount of ports despite the size differences, with two USB 3.0 ports and a USB 3.0 Type-C port that supports 5 Gb/s data rates and power output (device charging). There's an SD card reader, an audio in/out jack, and you can connect to an external display by using the VGA D-Sub output or DisplayPort interface.

HP offers a wide variety of wireless networking options for the Elitebook 705 G4 series, starting with Realtek Wireless-N modules (that we’ll likely see in the lower-priced models) and a few different Intel Wireless-AC options. The Elitebook 705 G4 series also features support for wireless LTE/HSPA 4G data (where applicable).

The Elitebook 705 series is decidedly designed for the enterprise, with HP offering a plethora of company-branded security management features with its new premium laptop lineup. We can expect to see the Elitebook 705 series this December, starting at $769.