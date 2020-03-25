HPE Issues Patch to Stop SSDs From Bugging Out After 40,000 Hours

(Image credit: Michael Vi/Shutterstock)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) sent out a warning Friday that some of its enterprise SAS-SSDs will brick themselves after 40,000 hours of operation. Based on the sale dates of the afflicted parts, most are expected to reach the 40,000-hour mark in October 2020 at the earliest.

To fix the problem, system administrators must install the HPD7 (or newer) firmware update. This update is considered critical, and failing to install it will result in unrecoverable data loss.

HPE did not mention in its bulletin what the exact cause of the problem is. Some might suspect that HPE implemented a timer-based obsolescence at such a non-random figure, but that would simply be too obvious. The issue is said to have been reported to HPE by one of its unnamed SSD manufacturers.

What's Affected

HPE ProLiant, Synergy, Apollo 4200, Synergy Storage Modules, D3000 Storage Enclosure and StoreEasy 1000 Storage are systems that may contain SSDs with this bug.

HPE Model Number HPE SKU HPE SKU DESCRIPTION EK0800JVYPN 846430-B21 HPE 800GB 12G SAS WI-1 SFF SC SSD EO1600JVYPP 846432-B21 HPE 1.6TB 12G SAS WI-1 SFF SC SSD MK0800JVYPQ 846434-B21 HPE 800GB 12G SAS MU-1 SFF SC SSD MO1600JVYPR 846436-B21 HPE 1.6TB 12G SAS MU-1 SFF SC SSD

Given that many SSDs in an enterprise environment might be running in RAID arrays, it is especially critical to apply the update: many of the SSDs will be failing simultaneously, and without a non-RAID backup, all data will be unrecoverable surpassing 40,000 hours.

In November, HPE issued a similar update for a different set of SSDs that would fail after 32,768 hours of operation.