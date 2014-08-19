HTC One (M8) Cloned, Now Offers Windows Phone 8.1 Too

Mobile handset maker HTC revealed the HTC One (M8) for Windows, a new version of the company's flagship smartphone that uses Microsoft's Windows Phone 8.1 platform instead of Android. The device will be available this Tuesday on Verizon Wireless for $29.99 per month for customers on the Verizon Edge plan or for $99.99 with a new two-year contract (for a limited time).

The HTC One (M8) features a 5-inch Full HD IPS multi-touch screen backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 801 quad-core chip and 2 GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 16 GB or 32 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for adding up to 128 GB of additional storage. The 2,600 mAh battery boasts up to 20 hours of talk time on 3G.

In addition, the phone also comes packed with a 4MP "Duo" camera on the back and a 5MP wide-angle camera on the front, dual-band Wireless AC and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, NFC, an accelerometer, a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a gyro sensor and a barometer. There's also a microUSB 2.0 port that supports mobile high-definition link (MHL), which means that if the phone is plugged into an MHL-compatible HDTV, it will receive a charge while pumping audio and visual feeds to the big screen.

According to HTC, the phone sports an all-metal "unibody design" and a curved back so that it's easier to hold. The original HTC One (M8) shipped with Android 4.4 "KitKat," but this model ditches the robotic operating system for Microsoft's Windows Phone 8.1. The phone also includes the company's HTC BlinkFeed, BoomSound, Video Highlights, and more.

"Consumers love the HTC One (M8) and today's introduction extends that enthusiasm to new audiences hungry for choice in their mobile experience," said Jason Mackenzie, president of HTC Americas. "HTC fills a gap in the market for unique devices that put a premium on form and function. Microsoft shares our vision, and that's why we committed to bringing the Windows Phone platform to the HTC One (M8)."

Both the Android and Windows Phone 8.1 models are covered under the HTC Advantage plan that will replace the cracked screen for free. HTC also promises "timely" software updates.

