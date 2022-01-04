HyperX Says Its New Cloud Alpha Headset Will Last 300 Hours on a Charge

If you're a serious marathon gamer or you just don't like having to plug your headset in every week, HyperX's latest Cloud Alpha might just be the best gaming headset for you. The company, now owned by HP , says its latest headset will last up to 300 hours (at 50% volume) between charges. That's nearly two full weeks of constant gaming before you need to reach for the USB cable. Or, more realistically it probably means you'll only need to charge your headset once a month or so.



Longevity aside, the new Cloud Alpha Wireless supports DTS Headphone X surround, sports custom dual-chamber 50 mm drivers, and has an aluminum frame, a removable noise-canceling mic and ear cup-mounted audio controls.

(Image credit: HyperX)

Alongside the Cloud Alpha Wireless headset at CES 2022, HyperX is also launching a new Pulsefire Haste Wireless gaming mouse with a honeycomb shell that keeps the weight down to just 61 grams (or 62 grams for the white model, HyperX says) while also delivering a rated 100-hour battery life.

A new Cloud II wired gaming headset has an external control box to deliver 7.1 virtual surround, and brings larger 53 mm drivers, plus many of the same design features as its wireless counterpart. The Cloud II, though, will be offered in black, pink and white.

On the keyboard front, the new HyperX Alloy Origins 65 is, as you might guess, a compact 65 percent variation on the company's other Alloy Origins keyboards that we've generally found quite nice. The Alloy Origins 65 keeps its dedicated arrow keys (a must for me), uses HyperX's own switches (linear Reds or Aqua tactile), has RGB backlighting (natch) with exposed LEDs, double shot PBT keycaps and three profiles in the on-board memory for store macro settings.

HyperX says the Cloud Alpha Wireless headset and Pulsefire Haste mouse will be available in February for $199, and $79, respectively. The Alloy Origins 65 mechanical keyboard will also arrive in February for $99. And the Cloud II wireless headset is expected in March, for $99.

Other new HyperX peripherals include a lower-end Cloud Core headset (available in January for $69) and a Clutch controller aimed at Android devices (March, $49).