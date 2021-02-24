HP To Acquire HyperX for $425 Million

HP today announced that it’s reached an agreement with Kingston Technologies to acquire HyperX in a deal worth approximately $425 million. The company said that, pending regulatory approval, it expects the deal to close sometime in 2Q21.



HP made it clear that it’s only acquiring HyperX for its portfolio of gaming peripherals. The company said Kingston will “retain the DRAM, flash, and SSD products for gamers and enthusiasts“ with the HyperX brand after the acquisition.

It seems like HP plans for HyperX and Omen to co-exist. The company said in the announcement that “adding HyperX to HP’s broader gaming ecosystem will deliver innovative new experiences across everything gamers see, hear, and touch.”



It’s not clear what HP plans to do with HyperX’s console gaming products. The brand offers a variety of headsets and charging accessories for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles as well as a microSD card marketed to Switch owners.

HyperX won’t be HP’s only gaming-focused brand. The company already offers a line of Omen products that includes laptops, pre-built desktops, monitors, keyboards, mice, headsets, and a few miscellanies bundled as “gear” on the brand website.



Kingston introduced the HyperX brand in 2002 with a line of high-performance (for the time) DDR1 memory. The brand has since expanded to a wide array of peripherals related to PC and console gaming as well as the core memory products.

HP said in the announcement that it expects the HyperX acquisition to “be accretive on a non-GAAP basis to HP in the first full year following closing.” Then the only question will be if the HyperX brand will be able to last longer than VoodooPC did.