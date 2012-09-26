IBM Confirms that Nintendo's Wii U Has a Power-based CPU

According to a tweet, the CPU is not based on IBM's Power 7 chip, as previously believed, but rather a Power-based CPU.
Nintendo has been taking some heat for an apparently sluggish processor in its Wii U console. There has been some speculation before that Espresso may be just an updated version of the Power-based Broadway processor in the Wii, which is a 729 MHz chip manufactured by IBM in a 90 nm process. Some developers have complained that the new processor does not have the necessary performance to run games at a similar level as the Xbox 360 or PS3.
Nintendo previously announced that the WiiU will launch on November 18 for $300 (8 GB, white) and $350 (black, 32 GB).
We know just as much as we did yesterday. Not only that it could still be a Power 7 chip since a Power 7 chip IS a Power-based CPU, but it could be ANY Power based chip.
The Pro model, which is currently sold out for pre-orders, includes a $60 game, a couple of accessories (about $60 if bought separately) AND 32 GB of memory instead of 8 GB. That's a lot of extra value for just $50.
This new console looks like Nintendo is doing the same dropping the ball by using a old out dated processor. Why not go ahead and use a new processor to get some more performance out of the product.
Following the tweet thread the context is clear, they backtracked on saying it's Power7 based and apologized for saying so, then said it's simply Power based. That could mean Broadway, that could mean Power6, etc. And developers are complaining about the CPU but praising the GPU, so it looks like lipstick on a Broadway is likely.