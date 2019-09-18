Intel Core i9-10900X Cascade Lake-X Benchmarks Emerge

(Image credit: Intel)

Someone has seemingly benchmarked the Intel Core i9-10900X with the Geekbench 4 software. The unreleased processor sports the 10000-series branding, so it's most likely one of Intel's upcoming HEDT (high-end desktop) parts based on the Cascade Lake microarchitecture.

Based on the core count on the posting, we suspect the Core i9-10900X is the same Cascade Lake-X (CSL-X) chip that surfaced in SiSoftware's database back in April. The processor will most likely serve as the direct replacement for the existing i9-9900X.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

If the Geekbench listing is accurate, the Core i9-10900X's latest appearance not only helps fill in some of the missing specifications but also gives us some insight on the performance improvements. At any rate, the Geekbench 4 results should be taken with a grain of salt since we're talking about unreleased hardware here.

Cores /Threads Base / Boost (GHz) L1 Cache L2 Cache L3 Cache PCIe 3.0 DRAM TDP Core i9-10900X* 10 / 20 4 / 4.6 640KB 10MB 19.25MB ? ? ? Core i9-9900X 10 / 20 3.5 / 4.5 640KB 10MB 19.25MB 44 Quad DDR4-2666 165W Core i9-9820X 10 / 20 3.3 / 4.2 640KB 10MB 16.5MB 44 Quad DDR4-2666 165W

*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed

Based on the reported specs, the Core i9-10900X isn't much different from the i9-9900X. It still has 10 cores, 20 threads and the same amount of L1, L2 and L3 cache. SiSoftware detected the Core i9-10900X with a 4 GHz base clock and 4.6 GHz boost clock. Geekbench 4 posted a minimum frequency of 4.137 GHz and a maximum frequency of 4.680 GHz, so both reports are in the same ballpark.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

The Core i9-10900X seemingly delivers up to 5.71% higher performance than the i9-9900X in single-core workloads. When it comes to multi-core workloads, the Core i9-10900X performs up to 10.34% faster. The difference in performance seems feasible since Cascade Lake-X is somewhat a rewarmed Skylake-X Refresh part. Of course, we should wait until the final products are out before we pass judgement.

Intel claims Cascade Lake-X will bring double the performance per dollar. The 14nm multi-core chips are scheduled to arrive next month. Sadly, Intel hasn't specified a date yet.