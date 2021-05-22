Intel's Xe-HPG GPU Uncovered: 5 Models With up to 512 EUs, 16GB

We already know from an inadvertent leak by Intel itself that the company is preparing five notebook GPU models based on its Xe-HPG architecture. Still, the company's plans for desktop PCs were not clear at all. This week, Igor'sLab attempted to fill in some gaps with information obtained from a slide that's purportedly from an Intel DG2 presentation.

Up to 512 EUs

If the unofficial information is to be believed, Intel is readying five discrete desktop GPU SKUs with similar configurations as their notebook counterparts. The top-of-the-range gaming SKU1 is said to feature 512 execution units (EUs), 16GB of GDDR6 memory with a 256-bit interface, and a 275W TDP. Other gaming parts are the SKU2 with 384 EUs and 12GB of GDDR6 memory with a 192-bit bus and the SKU3 with 256 EUs and 8GB of memory featuring a 128-bit interface. All gaming GPUs are expected to come in a 43×37.5 mm BGA2660 package.

Intel is also preparing low-end discrete parts (SKU4 and SKU5) with 128 or 96 EUs, 4GB of RAM, and a 64-bit memory bus. These lower-end models will come in a 29×29 mm BGA1379 package and will be aimed mostly at notebooks. Yet, some low-end desktops can use these GPUs, too.

Intel's Xe-HPG architecture is expected to inherit energy-efficient blocks from the Xe-LP architecture, clock speed optimizations designed for Xe-HP/Xe-HPC GPUs for data centers and supercomputers, high-speed internal interfaces, hardware-accelerated ray-tracing support, and a GDDR6-powered memory subsystem. Overall, the Xe-HPG will resemble Intel's existing GPUs to some degree but will run faster and support additional capabilities. Intel's Xe-HPG GPUs are set to be produced by TSMC.

Launching in 2022?

Given that the Xe-HPG is set to inherit relatively small Xe-LP's EUs, it is surprising that Intel's top-of-the-range desktop configuration for DG2 only features 512 EUs. Intel will also reportedly launch its lower-end DG2 GPUs later in 2021 with higher-end gaming SKUs expected to be available only in early 2022, which was also unexpected. This information looks odd as recently the company started an Xe-HPG marketing campaign.

Intel of course does not comment on unreleased products, so everything is unofficial and should be taken with a grain of salt.