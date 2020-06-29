Lenovo Drops Tiny AMD-Based Fanless ThinkCentre Mini Desktop

There's something about small, low-TDP fanless PC's that never fails to intrigue us, and Lenovo's latest creation is no exception. This one is powered by an AMD processor and comes with enough power and connectivity for simple, low-demand applications.

As spotted by Fanlesstech, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M75n IoT comes with AMD's Athlon 3050e processor, which has a TDP of just 6 W. This is obviously easy enough to cool passively, and it's wired to 4 GB of memory and two M.2 slots.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Thanks to this low TDP, Lenovo is able to entertain the following statement: "Thanks to tailored, triangular-shaped fins, the ThinkCentre M75n IoT dispels heat more efficiently than most other compact PCs. In fact, this industrial PC can handle temperatures up to 50˚C (122˚F)."

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Connectivity is handled by a trio of USB 3.0 ports, two USB Type-C ports, two Serial ports, a DisplayPort connector, gigabit Ethernet, and a Mic/Headphone combo jack. There is an optional 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 module available, too.

The system comes with Windows 10 Home installed from the factory, but it's also Ubuntu and Redhat certified.

No word on an exact release date other than 'soon,' but we do know that pricing will sit at $329.