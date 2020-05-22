Lian Li and PC Master Race's 011 Dynamic Is a $160 Limited Edition Case Finished in Chrome

(Image credit: Lian Li)

We've been waiting months to see what Lian Li could do after tapping PC Master Race (PCMR) to create a drool-worthy chassis. The collaboration has resulted in today's announcement of the O11 Dynamic Space Gray Special Edition. This is it, the official PCMR computer case. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like.

“It's amazing to work with Lian Li and see this project come true," Pedro, PCMR founder, said in a statement. "At PCMR, we're all about freedom, beauty and quality. I believe that this limited edition case offers all three: The freedom to create a build that suits you and your style; the understated beauty that makes it a centerpiece of any build and the unmistakable quality that Lian Li and the O11 Dynamic are deservedly known for.”

(Image credit: Lian Li)

The original O11 Dynamic was a huge hit, regarded as one of the best PC cases for high-end builds and custom water cooling one can buy. This PCMR edition lathers the chassis in chrome and replaces the tempered glass panels with one-way tinted and mirrored glass, all for maximum shine.

Beyond that, the case doesn't change, and that's very good. It retains the modern, vertically-split dual-chamber design and keeps the extremely extensive support for water cooling with space for up to three huge radiators.

Lian Li is only building 2,000 units of the O11 Dynamic Space Gray Special Edition. Surprisingly, despite being a collector's item, pricing is set at just $160, so if you want to grab one, do it quickly.