Mad Catz Intros Pair Of "Tournament Edition" Gaming Peripherals

This week, Mad Catz introduced two new entries in its line of Tournament Edition gaming peripherals: the S.T.R.I.K.E. TE mechanical keyboard and the M.M.O. TE gaming mouse. Both are listed with a September 30 release date, but customers can pre-purchase the peripherals now for $127.49 and $67.99, respectively.

The S.T.R.I.K.E. TE keyboard boasts full-key Anti-Ghosting with a 30-key rollover and 12 programmable macro buttons. The keyboard also boasts "uncomplicated" macro programming, allowing users to drag and drop commands to a programmable button. Users can store up to 255 individual keystrokes.

The keyboard also provides multi-zone illuminated keys so that users can visually define specific areas such as the WASD keys, the cursor keys, and the main keyboard. The keys themselves have a life of over 50 million strokes and are mounted in a metal frame so that the keyboard can endure the rigors of traveling to your next LAN party or tournament. The palm rest is removable.

As for the Tournament Edition M.M.O. Gaming Mouse, this peripheral has a DPI range of 100 to 8200 in 25 DPI increments, which can be changed on the fly thanks to dedicated buttons. The mouse also has an acceleration of 50G, a dynamic polling rate up to 1000 Hz and a tracking speed of up to 6m/sec (240 ips). The liftoff height is 0.2 mm to 1 mm, and there are three profile modes with an LED for each: red, blue and purple.

According to Mad Catz, the new mouse features a Laser Doppler sensor that automatically detects the gaming surface. The device also provides 12 programmable macro thumb buttons on the left side, meaning that this mouse is only works for right-handed gamers. Other programmable buttons include a Precision Aim button, a rubber grip scroll wheel, a dedicated pinkie button and several others.

"MMO games are a staple of competitive gaming, and Mad Catz is dedicated to providing the tournament gamer with specialty hardware," said Darren Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mad Catz. "We believe the launch of our M.M.O. TE Gaming Mouse will allow us to continue growing our market share in PC gaming through products designed specifically for the professional gaming community."

The Tournament Edition keyboard and M.M.O. mouse join the R.A.T. Tournament Edition gaming mouse in Mad Catz' stable. The R.A.T. TE mouse, which costs $67.99, is also shipping on September 30. The specs are similar to the M.M.O., with a DPI range of 100 to 8200 in 25 DPI increments, an acceleration of 50G, a dynamic polling rate of up to 1000 Hz, and a tracking speed of up to 6m/sec (240 ips). This mouse offers a Precision Aim mode for quickly changing the cursor sensitivity adjustment as well as nine programmable buttons for up to 27 user-defined commands.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dstarr3 13 August 2014 21:25
    Surprise! They're ugly.
    Reply
  • Bean007 13 August 2014 21:35
    OMG it's Tournament Edition!!
    Reply
  • pills161 13 August 2014 22:12
    Those are dog ugly, what's with all the transformer style peripherals these days? Look at those mice, do those even look like they would be comfortable in your hand after a couple of hours? What happened to nice smooth and sexy lines?
    Reply
  • pills161 13 August 2014 22:14
  • Drejeck 13 August 2014 23:16
    not ony ugly but also seems like those are fragile...
    wasd is a bad mistake, esdf is much more professional
    Reply
  • Shneiky 13 August 2014 23:55
    For your information, Mad Catz R.A.T mice are the most comfortable thing on the planet. You can adjust it in the best possible way to fit your hand. Any person that got a hold of my R.A.T 7 said it was fitting well. But I have to agree - their build quality is extremely low for the price. Two major points to give here:
    1 - The Phillips sensor and solder quality - superbly bad. The mouse sensor falls asleep and fails to wake up unless replugged. It did not happen on my Z77 Extreme6, but it was happening daily on my P67 Pro, as well as my work station... and my girlfriends laptop. Well it is a pesky and picky little rodent.
    2 - The thumb rest broke at its anchor point exactly 1 year and 1 month. (1 month post grantee). Had to improvise with industrial glue.

    R.A.T mice are double sided edge. When you get your hands on one and adjust it to your liking - it is the best thing out there. You don't want to touch anything else. Specially since it is the widest mouse available (after adjustment) out there, and each person with very wide hands will appreciate it. But yet again, it comes with some many inconveniences that you wonder if the price was worth it. You pay for a premium product, but the build quality is low.

    In the end - I will most likely pat and glue and refix this rat until it dies. Nothing else simply fits my hand as well as this and my hand does not hurt anymore after 8-9 hours of 3D modeling or something. But the 90 euro price does demand higher quality. If Mad Catz pays a little attention to quality, I would have no reason not to recommend their products left and right. Superb design - bad execution.

    P.S are they trying to steal the "Rapid Fire" form CM?
    Reply
  • whitehawke24 14 August 2014 00:50
    What Shneiky said - adding bold underline under LOW QUALITY engineering. I've had two MMO7's and they both broke at about 1 year of use. Side buttons just started falling off. The first one was replaced and just broke for the second time in exactly the same way. Now the second one has broken as well. The buttons on the MMO TE look like they might last. I'll probably buy it because even as crappy as the quality is, I love gaming with them. It might be my last purchase from them though if it breaks. The corsair M95 I got as a replacement isn't quite as ergonomically adjustable, and the customization software isn't as good, but it's 90% of what I get from the MMO7 and the buttons seem bullet proof.
    Reply
  • knowom 14 August 2014 01:06
    I like what Mad Catz did with the keyboard above the arrow keys that's perfect location to toss in a keys for say copy, paste, cut, back, forward.
    Reply