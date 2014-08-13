Mad Catz Intros Pair Of "Tournament Edition" Gaming Peripherals

This week, Mad Catz introduced two new entries in its line of Tournament Edition gaming peripherals: the S.T.R.I.K.E. TE mechanical keyboard and the M.M.O. TE gaming mouse. Both are listed with a September 30 release date, but customers can pre-purchase the peripherals now for $127.49 and $67.99, respectively.

The S.T.R.I.K.E. TE keyboard boasts full-key Anti-Ghosting with a 30-key rollover and 12 programmable macro buttons. The keyboard also boasts "uncomplicated" macro programming, allowing users to drag and drop commands to a programmable button. Users can store up to 255 individual keystrokes.

The keyboard also provides multi-zone illuminated keys so that users can visually define specific areas such as the WASD keys, the cursor keys, and the main keyboard. The keys themselves have a life of over 50 million strokes and are mounted in a metal frame so that the keyboard can endure the rigors of traveling to your next LAN party or tournament. The palm rest is removable.

As for the Tournament Edition M.M.O. Gaming Mouse, this peripheral has a DPI range of 100 to 8200 in 25 DPI increments, which can be changed on the fly thanks to dedicated buttons. The mouse also has an acceleration of 50G, a dynamic polling rate up to 1000 Hz and a tracking speed of up to 6m/sec (240 ips). The liftoff height is 0.2 mm to 1 mm, and there are three profile modes with an LED for each: red, blue and purple.

According to Mad Catz, the new mouse features a Laser Doppler sensor that automatically detects the gaming surface. The device also provides 12 programmable macro thumb buttons on the left side, meaning that this mouse is only works for right-handed gamers. Other programmable buttons include a Precision Aim button, a rubber grip scroll wheel, a dedicated pinkie button and several others.

"MMO games are a staple of competitive gaming, and Mad Catz is dedicated to providing the tournament gamer with specialty hardware," said Darren Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mad Catz. "We believe the launch of our M.M.O. TE Gaming Mouse will allow us to continue growing our market share in PC gaming through products designed specifically for the professional gaming community."

The Tournament Edition keyboard and M.M.O. mouse join the R.A.T. Tournament Edition gaming mouse in Mad Catz' stable. The R.A.T. TE mouse, which costs $67.99, is also shipping on September 30. The specs are similar to the M.M.O., with a DPI range of 100 to 8200 in 25 DPI increments, an acceleration of 50G, a dynamic polling rate of up to 1000 Hz, and a tracking speed of up to 6m/sec (240 ips). This mouse offers a Precision Aim mode for quickly changing the cursor sensitivity adjustment as well as nine programmable buttons for up to 27 user-defined commands.

