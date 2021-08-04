Third-Party Tool Allows Any Game to Use AMD FSR

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (AMD FSR) is a simple algorithmic upscaling technology that renders lower-quality imagery into higher-resolution frames, thus allowing the graphics card to render a lower resolution and pump out higher frame rates. The technology recently came for AMD Radeon graphics cards, but only a handful of games support it. Fear not, because a modder has found a way to implement FSR into any existing Windows game.

The open-source software published on GitHub, called Magpie, has been around since March of this year. However, yesterday's update brought an interesting implementation of AMD's FSR technology to the software, which was previously used for enlarging and zooming purposes.

Magpie 0.5.2 has an initial implementation of AMD FSR. To begin, all you have to do is to install the software and run the FSR implementation on your favorite game, if it doesn't support FSR natively.

The GitHub page notes that right off the bat, you should not expect too much performance improvement. Magpie is not designed as a performance-boosting software, and the addition of AMD FSR doesn't change that. The software also could malfunction at 1440p and 4K resolutions, as it is mainly designed for lower resolutions such as 720p and 1080p.

A very important thing to note is that when Magpie uses FSR on the enlarged Window, it actually uses the FSR as post-processing of the game screen. This could lead to some picture quality losses, and make it not very effective. All the UI elements and noise are going to be enlarged.

In terms of performance, Magpie might not be able to deliver an increase in frame rates, as it greatly depends on the algorithm of choice that the game that FSR is upscaling uses. And finally, the software could increase usage of system resources, depending on the situation it finds itself.

All these things aside, the software developer has tested the FSR feature and posted image results, which you can find below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Blinue/Magpie) Native 1080p Game Rendering Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Blinue/Magpie) Magpie Upscaled 720p to 1080p Game Rendering

Before running this software, we must warn you about using third-party software from unknown repositories. If you decide to run it, please use it at your own risk. This is an interesting concept, but we haven't tested Magpie and can't vouch for its stability or security.