Microsoft Holds Windows 10 Creators Update Bug Bash

Microsoft announced that the Windows 10 Creators Update Bug Bash will run from February 3-12.

The "bug bash" tasks members of the Windows Insider Program with finding any flaws in a coming Windows update. Participants are given access to specific Quests--Update Quests about the upgrade from the Windows 10 Anniversary Update to the Windows 10 Insider Preview Bug Bash build, and Developer Quests that "are designed for Developers and may require coding"--on which they offer feedback via the appropriately named Feedback Hub.

Microsoft will host two live webcasts as part of the bug bash, one on February 7 at 2pm PST, the other on February 11 at 7pm PST. Here's how Microsoft's Donna Sarkar described the "bug bash" tradition in June 2016:

The bug bash has been an integral part of Windows culture as long as I can remember and one of my favorite weeks of the cycle. I have compiled a long list of techniques we have used to get out of our daily usage patterns which I’ll share with you throughout the week. This has always been an epic time of bonding for our team as we focus on one singular goal: to flush out those bugs that might have evaded us before this baby goes out into the world. We will be kicking off the bug bash internally today as well so know we’re all in it together!

That bash was for the Windows 10 Anniversary Update released last year. This one's meant to help Microsoft prepare for the Windows 10 Creators Update, which will bring with it a number of improvements ranging from native live-streaming and custom tournaments to a Game Mode that's supposed to improve gaming performance. (And yes, there's bound to be at least a couple features that don't have anything to do with gaming, we suppose.)

The Windows 10 Creators Update Bug Bash is happening now. The update itself doesn't have a firm release date, but it's expected to debut this spring.