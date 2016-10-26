Microsoft's Surface Studio Is Designed To Redesign

Microsoft unveiled its new Surface Studio AIO PC that it designed to help you create and edit digital content. Microsoft also announced the Surface Dial as a specialized interface device for the Surface Studio.

The Surface Studio will be available in three hardware configurations. The least expensive model comes with a quad-core Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i5 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 965M with 2GB of GDDR5, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hybrid drive. This scales up to an Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 980M with 4GB of GDDR5, 32GB of RAM and a 2TB hybrid drive on the most expensive model.

Microsoft claimed that the Surface Studio has the world’s thinnest LCD. The 28-inch LCD panel itself measures just 1.3mm thin, whereas the display chassis is 12.5mm thick. The panel has a native resolution of 4500x3000 (192 DPI), and it has full support for Adobe sRGB and DCI-P3.

To make it easier to move and use as you need, Microsoft built the Surface Studio’s zero gravity hinge. Essentially this means the display feels weightless and it moves easily at the slightest touch.

As the display is so thin, the actual system hardware is stored in the display’s base instead of directly behind the panel like in most AIO computers. Three fans interlinked by a series of metal heatpipes provide active cooling for the hardware.

Every Surface Studio comes with a Surface Pen and Microsoft’s new Surface Dial. The Surface Dial is a new and unique interface device designed exclusively for Microsoft’s Surface products. You set the dial on the touchscreen display and then rotate the dial clockwise or counterclockwise to alter the images on the screen.

The Surface Studio is available now for pre-order with a starting price of $2,999. The system will ship in limited quantities on December 12. You can also pre-order the Surface Dial today for $99.99, but it won’t ship until November 10.