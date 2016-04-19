Trending

DICE Unveils PC Requirements For 'Mirror's Edge Catalyst'

The Mirror’s Edge Catalyst beta starts this Friday, but before invitees can enter the city of Glass, the development team at DICE has some new information for PC players: the game’s system requirements.

Mirror's Edge CatalystMinimumRecommended
CPU-Intel i3-3250 (3.5 GHz, Ivy Bridge) -AMD FX-6350 (3.9 GHz, Vishera)-Intel Core i7-3770 (3.4 GHz, Ivy Bridge)-AMD FX-8350 (4.0 GHz, Vishera)
GPU-Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti-AMD Radeon R9 270x-Nvidia GeForce GTX 970-AMD Radeon R9 280x
RAM6 GB16 GB
Storage25 GB25 GB
OSWindows 7 (64-bit)Windows 10 (64-bit)
InputKeyboard and mouse, or dual analog controllerKeyboard and mouse, or dual analog controller

In terms of the minimum CPU requirements, the developers mentioned that the chip needs to have at least four logical cores to run the game. Another thing to note is that the game recommends 16 GB for memory. We’re not sure yet as to why this is the case, but we’ll take a look once the final version is available.

If you didn’t or couldn’t participate in the beta this weekend, you won’t have to wait long for the game. Mirror’s Edge Catalyst arrives on May 24, four weeks after the conclusion of the closed beta session.

  • Yuka 19 April 2016 22:20
    Some requirements now will include "huge wallets for the DLC we will bundle in some time". Or maybe the minimum requirements: "100 USD for planned DLC (1st Year)", with recommended requirements: "250 USD for planned DLC (1st Year)".

    Oh yeah, baby... We need to start thinking in those terms now.

    Cheers!
    Reply
  • utgardaloki 19 April 2016 22:37
    Minimum: 3.5 Ghz Ivy Bridge
    Recommended: 3.4 Ghz Ivy Bridge

    Hm...
    Reply
  • compprob237 19 April 2016 22:45
    Minimum: 3.5 Ghz Ivy Bridge
    Recommended: 3.4 Ghz Ivy Bridge

    Hm...
    Yes, because Frequency is everything. Just ignore that the i3-3250 is Dual core and the i7-3770 is Quad core.
    Reply
  • Memnarchon 19 April 2016 22:45
    What's wrong with minimum and recommended requirements these days?
    R9 270x has way more performance than GTX 650 Ti.
    GTX 970 has way more performance than R9 280x.
    Do they just test what they have only available in their office? xD
    Reply
  • dstarr3 19 April 2016 22:46
    Minimum: 3.5 Ghz Ivy Bridge
    Recommended: 3.4 Ghz Ivy Bridge

    Hm...

    i3 vs. i7
    Reply
  • CRITICALThinker 19 April 2016 23:16
    I should also point out that most other sites seem to confirm a minimum requirement of 2GB VRAM for this title, with a recommended 3GB.
    Reply
  • 20 April 2016 00:30
    Reply
  • Martell1977 20 April 2016 00:38
    I bet my i7-950 is more than enough for this title and I haven't even OC'd it yet. I keep seeing these requirements recommending newer chips(as minimum) but have yet to find one that fully stress's my current one. If this title ends up looking like it's worth buying, I will get to see just how much it can push my CPU. Memory usage should be interesting too, haven't had my usage go over 6gb yet...
    Reply
  • jack1982 20 April 2016 12:03
    When they benchmark games like this that recommend an i7, is there actually a performance improvement over something like an 15 4670K or 660K?
    Reply
  • Mendozza 20 April 2016 13:41
    Recommended Windows 10 x64 -> <mod edit>

    This is probably because it uses DX12.
    Reply