DICE Unveils PC Requirements For 'Mirror's Edge Catalyst'

The Mirror’s Edge Catalyst beta starts this Friday, but before invitees can enter the city of Glass, the development team at DICE has some new information for PC players: the game’s system requirements.

Mirror's Edge Catalyst Minimum Recommended CPU -Intel i3-3250 (3.5 GHz, Ivy Bridge) -AMD FX-6350 (3.9 GHz, Vishera) -Intel Core i7-3770 (3.4 GHz, Ivy Bridge)-AMD FX-8350 (4.0 GHz, Vishera) GPU -Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti-AMD Radeon R9 270x -Nvidia GeForce GTX 970-AMD Radeon R9 280x RAM 6 GB 16 GB Storage 25 GB 25 GB OS Windows 7 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) Input Keyboard and mouse, or dual analog controller Keyboard and mouse, or dual analog controller

In terms of the minimum CPU requirements, the developers mentioned that the chip needs to have at least four logical cores to run the game. Another thing to note is that the game recommends 16 GB for memory. We’re not sure yet as to why this is the case, but we’ll take a look once the final version is available.

If you didn’t or couldn’t participate in the beta this weekend, you won’t have to wait long for the game. Mirror’s Edge Catalyst arrives on May 24, four weeks after the conclusion of the closed beta session.

