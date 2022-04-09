Motorized Gaming Bed Puts You Right Back Into The Action When You Wake Up

Bauhutte has launched (opens in new tab) its new Electric Gaming Bed BGB-100FA in Japan for gamers that want to game all day long on their beds. The bed looks similar to one of IKEA's Lyksele sofa-bed frames/mattresses but with a wired remote control offering motorized adjustment of backrest and leg rest angles.

The BGB-100FA isn't much more than a basic-looking motorized bed that might appeal to seniors. However, in many promotional pictures, the Electric Gaming Bed looks much more compelling, as it has lots of other Bauhutte gaming furniture solutions. The gaming desk has multiple monitor and tablet arms, a swing-over keyboard and mousing surface, various gaming storage components, and even a mini-fridge.

In 2020, Japanese gaming furniture brand Bauhutte launched its first gaming bed but didn't offer any way to make it easy or comfortable to sit up for extended periods. Instead, users have to rest or lean on cushions or sit cross-legged. The new motorized version BGB-100FA looks like it will be much more comfortable for extended gaming sessions. With the provided wired removal, users can adjust the backrest angle between flat and 60 degrees and the leg rest angle between flat and 35 degrees. The angle adjustments are independent of each other. Therefore, it could be a comfortable solution with suitable monitor arms and keyboard/mouse surfaces.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Bauhutte) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Bauhutte) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Bauhutte) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Bauhutte)

The bed allows for some manual adjustments. For example, you can set the legs at 13.8, 20.8, or 28.5cm when assembling. However, we think this isn't an adjustment you will be interested in making often; instead, it is more of a 'set it then forget it' step. In addition, you can add other accessories to the bed, such as an adjustable headboard or bed desk.

Bauhutte says its bed measures 94 x 199 x 13.8 to 28.5cm (width x depth x height), and its weight is 37.9kg. It has a user weight limit of approximately 200kg. The suggested price in Japan is 57,000 Yen, including tax, equivalent to $460. It doesn't include the matters, though. Bauhutte's matching gaming mattress will set you back another $670.