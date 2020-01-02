SSDs May Get Pricey This Year With NAND Prices Expected to Rise 40%

In 2019, NAND and DRAM prices dropped to an all-time low. This led to cheaper SSDs and memory than we've ever seen before. These times appear to be coming to an end though. A DigiTimes report today cited unnamed sources at chipmakers claiming that prices for NAND flash memory, a non-volatile type of storage used in storage components like SSDs, will rise by up to 40% by Q4 2020.
Various factors can contribute to this boost, such as increased demand or issues with supply, such as Samsung's latest incident where its Hwaseong plant landed out of order for 3 days due to a one-minute power outage.
Without named sources, it's hard to bet it all on DigiTimes' report. But if it's true, it would point to a tough year for PC builders. Just last week, market research DRAMeXchange also predicted that Q1 2020 DRAM prices would rise by 5% in Q1 2020.
So if you want to buy a new SSD or even want some more DDR4 RAM, now would be a good time to start looking.
The power outage at one of Samsung's DRAM fabs isn't going to help either, that puts them thousands of wafers behind and those things typically have ripple effects for months to come. The joys of JiT/LEAN manufacturing, little to no inventory to buffer cock-ups in the supply chain. I had been tracking memory prices for a couple of months and many models have gone up ~10% over the last week.
Also, this year, Sony and Microsoft will be ordering huge amounts of RAM and SSDs for the PS5 and XB launches.
There is no shortage of reasons to expect all memory to go up this year.
https://jcmit.net/mem2015.htm
It's been hard to get prices lower than 2013 levels (which is why Sony was able to surprise Microsoft with 8GB in the PS4, prices had just dropped so rapidly), but it's been getting cheaper and cheaper to make the ram, so it won't stay up.
That's a logarithmic graph by the way, so a straight line is a severe decrease in prices.
You said $/GB has not gone down at all. In the last 18 months the average price for DDR 3000 16GB has dropped from $220 to $80, about 64 percent cheaper. If you only compare with the lowest price in 2013 it doesn't look amazing since there was a crash in the DRAM market then, but the average per year price has dropped quite a bit since then, finally in 2019. OLOY memory is just as low as $57 for 16GB.
My point was more about how 16GB costs Samsung a lot less to make compared to in 2012 however, regardless of market pricing.
And my point was that according to your own graph, DRAM prices was dropping by ~10X every five years prior to 2010 and only dropped by ~30% relative to 2012-2013, a DRAMatic slow-down in the overall trend. I compared lows because you need to pick a point to compare from and in a cyclic market, lows or highs are the easiest to identify visually. If you compare the high from 2014 to the 2017 high, the difference is only ~20%.
No matter how you slice it, the trend is more than an order of magnitude slower than it used to be.