SSDs May Get Pricey This Year With NAND Prices Expected to Rise 40%

(Image credit: Markus Gann/Shutterstock)

In 2019, NAND and DRAM prices dropped to an all-time low. This led to cheaper SSDs and memory than we've ever seen before. These times appear to be coming to an end though. A DigiTimes report today cited unnamed sources at chipmakers claiming that prices for NAND flash memory, a non-volatile type of storage used in storage components like SSDs, will rise by up to 40% by Q4 2020.

Various factors can contribute to this boost, such as increased demand or issues with supply, such as Samsung's latest incident where its Hwaseong plant landed out of order for 3 days due to a one-minute power outage.

Without named sources, it's hard to bet it all on DigiTimes' report. But if it's true, it would point to a tough year for PC builders. Just last week, market research DRAMeXchange also predicted that Q1 2020 DRAM prices would rise by 5% in Q1 2020.

So if you want to buy a new SSD or even want some more DDR4 RAM, now would be a good time to start looking.