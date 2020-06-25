New Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer Showcases Ray Tracing and Nvidia DLSS 2.0

Cyberpunk 2077 (Image credit: CD Projekt RED)

Last year, CD Projekt RED announced that the studio leveraged Nvidia's products to develop Cyberpunk 2077, and the fruits of the partnership are finally here. CD Projekt RED just released a new trailer for the Cyberpunk 2077 that demonstrates ray tracing and Nvidia DLSS 2.0, two features that are available with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 20-series graphics cards.

Ray tracing, which runs on Nvidia Turing's RT cores, is the biggest attraction, and it's everywhere in Cyberpunk 2077. Ray tracing helped improve the ambient occlusion as well as the game's illumination, reflections and shadows.

Nvidia DLSS 2.0, on the other hand, leverages the Tensor cores that are present in Turing-powered graphics cards. Essentially, it's an AI technique that helps improve the quality and sharpness images in the game and at the same time enhances frame rates.

Despite the fact that development on Cyberpunk 2077 is pretty much finished, CD Projekt RED still hasn't revealed the system requirements for the game. Obviously, you would need a GeForce RTX 20-series graphics card if you want to enjoy the eye candy, such as ray tracing or Nvidia's DLSS 2.0. We speculate that you would need at least a GeForce RTX 2060 Super to get the game up and running at acceptable frame rates.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally scheduled to arrive on April 16, but CD Projekt RED pushed the launch date to September 17. A week ago, the studio penned a letter to its followers via Cyberpunk 2077's official Twitter account that it has decided to released the game on November 19.