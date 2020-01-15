Trending

Microsoft's New Chromium-Based Edge Browser Is Now Available for Windows and macOS

The new Edge browser centers on the Chromium technology at the heart of Google Chrome.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft today made its new Edge browser, which is based on the same technology as Google Chrome, available for Windows and macOS.

This new version of Edge also boasts additional security options, an Internet Explorer mode used to access legacy websites and other new features. Its availability for macOS makes it the first Microsoft browser to grace an Apple platform since 2003.

The new Edge is available now for Windows 10, 8.1, 8 and 7. as well as macOS. It's available for download on Microsoft's website. Microsoft said you can manually download it now and it will be automatically pushed to additional users in stages.

The new Edge has been a long time coming. Microsoft announced plans to rebuild the browser around the Chromium rendering engine, which Chrome uses, in December 2018. It started beta testing the new Edge in April 2019. Now, it's finally available to everyone.

"The last several months have been nothing short of inspiring for all of us working to deliver great new capabilities for Microsoft Edge, including AAD support, Internet Explorer mode, 4K streaming, Dolby audio, inking in PDF, Microsoft Search in Bing integration, support for Chrome-based extensions and more," Windows VP Joe Belfiore said in a blog post.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mihen 15 January 2020 18:16
    So they made Chrome without the memory hoggi g capabilites. The major issue edge had were with Google ads. Simply turning on an ad blocker made it run smooth.
  • ThatMouse 15 January 2020 19:14
    Edge extensions like uBlock still work in the new Edge
    https://microsoftedge.microsoft.com/addons/detail/odfafepnkmbhccpbejgmiehpchacaeak?hl=en-US
  • AnimeMania 15 January 2020 22:57
    How could Microsoft make their new Browser compatible with Windows 7 and not be able to make their Operating System compatible with Windows 7?
  • hotaru251 16 January 2020 08:02
    yay!
    more forced bloatware to feed my pc in future e_e....


    I would legit pay them money for a W10 version where i CHOOSE what i want to update.....
  • Zizo007 16 January 2020 16:54
    Just tried it, its much faster than Chrome and faster than Opera which was my favorite.
    Edge Chromium is my new favorite browser.
  • Zizo007 16 January 2020 19:49
    I am also using it on my Android phone and its faster and smoother than Chrome.
  • Soaptrail 16 January 2020 21:06
    Wow, it is faster than chrome...way to go Microsoft!?!
  • mihen 17 January 2020 16:17
    That's not hard. Google has been adopting slow coding practices. Chrome is bloated with Google integration.
