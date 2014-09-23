Nvidia To Support G-Sync Alternative Adaptive-Sync? Nvidia Says No

Normally, when we hear about Project Freesync, the news comes from AMD, but today we spotted something about the green team's part in the conundrum. According to SweClockers.com, Nvidia revealed that it will be supporting monitors with the upcoming Adaptive-Sync technology.

As a recap, last year Nvidia launched its Proprietary G-Sync technology, which aims to reduce stuttering, tearing and input lag on gaming monitors. Since then, AMD has been working hard on its Project Freesync, which is the company's effort to leverage industry standards in order to bring an open alternative to the world.

Back in May, VESA announced that it added the Adaptive-Sync protocol as an option to the DisplayPort 1.2a specification enabling an open frame-synchronization technique. There are no Adaptive-Sync enabled monitors on the market yet, although we expect to see them arrive around the holiday period or early next year.

Whether the report on SweClockers.com is accurate remains unknown, although given that the Adaptive-Sync standard isn't expected to cost all that much, AMD might just have forced Nvidia's hand. When we reached out to Nvidia for a comment, the company flatly denied that the rumor is true and told us that "NVIDIA is solely focused on delivering the best gaming experience with G-SYNC—which is shipping and available today from leading monitor OEMs."

Naturally, we hope that Nvidia will support Adaptive-Sync someday, because if both of the major graphics cards vendors support it, it won't be long until we see it as a standard on most monitors, eliminating a display problem that shouldn't have been a problem in the first place once and for all.

