Nvidia To Support G-Sync Alternative Adaptive-Sync? Nvidia Says No

Normally, when we hear about Project Freesync, the news comes from AMD, but today we spotted something about the green team's part in the conundrum. According to SweClockers.com, Nvidia revealed that it will be supporting monitors with the upcoming Adaptive-Sync technology.
As a recap, last year Nvidia launched its Proprietary G-Sync technology, which aims to reduce stuttering, tearing and input lag on gaming monitors. Since then, AMD has been working hard on its Project Freesync, which is the company's effort to leverage industry standards in order to bring an open alternative to the world.
Back in May, VESA announced that it added the Adaptive-Sync protocol as an option to the DisplayPort 1.2a specification enabling an open frame-synchronization technique. There are no Adaptive-Sync enabled monitors on the market yet, although we expect to see them arrive around the holiday period or early next year.
Whether the report on SweClockers.com is accurate remains unknown, although given that the Adaptive-Sync standard isn't expected to cost all that much, AMD might just have forced Nvidia's hand. When we reached out to Nvidia for a comment, the company flatly denied that the rumor is true and told us that "NVIDIA is solely focused on delivering the best gaming experience with G-SYNC—which is shipping and available today from leading monitor OEMs."
Naturally, we hope that Nvidia will support Adaptive-Sync someday, because if both of the major graphics cards vendors support it, it won't be long until we see it as a standard on most monitors, eliminating a display problem that shouldn't have been a problem in the first place once and for all.
Now I'm no Apple fan, but at least they open source their core projects - Bonjour, Cups, LLVM, etc all through Darwin. Nvidia's GPU ISAs are proprietary so you cannot even try writing your own drivers for them. That is entirely unheard of in most other semiconductor fields.
I hope that this will be a industry standard soon, since I believe we've needed a frame rate update for not just games, but movies and videos.
I would wait, untill we really can compare 120 Hz gsync and adaptive sync monitors. And then decide what to do. The competition will make good to the prices of g-sync also! It may always be more expensive and in long run it may be possible that adaptive sync wins because all other gpu makers are going to use it. In PC world it is very hard to win market with monopoly/closed systems. It is bad for customers, so they/we normally defend ourselves from them.
Sheesh! That's crazy!
I never had screen tearing issues with my old 100 lb 24" CRT. (didn't have much energy left after hauling it up and down stairs either, lol)
I agree with sal, all its going to take to get something standardized is getting Intel behind it, they have more GPUs and CPUs in systems across the planet then anyone else, and since AMD and Intel already have several cross licenses in place concerning x86 it shouldn't be a stretch to get Intel to bite on something for free that makes their own products better as well, which in turn forces Nvidia to adopt it as well or get left behind.
Gsync was a terrific idea, and like Mantle, it forced others to make changes that benefit us all, whether we embrace that early tech or not.
Just like mantle isnt good because its mantle. It brought attention to a long standing problem. It doesnt have to take hold, because directx and opengl will get their arse into gear and address the problem as well, and the industry will be better for it.