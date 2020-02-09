Nvidia Cancels its MWC Attendance Over Coronavirus Concerns

Nvidia revealed this week in a blog post that it won't be attending the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year, which is set to kick off on February 24th. The company noted that its reason was the Coronavirus, as the company wants to protect its employees.

Mobile World Congress is a trade show that takes place in Barcelona each year and is primarily aimed at covering mobile affairs, which include the latest developments from mobile phone makers and chipmakers for mobile devices such as Qualcomm.

Nevertheless, Nvidia sponsored the show and was also scheduled to host a total of ten sessions. Though not strictly about mobile topics, these sessions were focused around AI coverage, and there were plans for an "AI Edge Innovation Center".

This isn't the first hit the tech industry is taking due to the Coronavirus. Local businesses in China are suffering, factories are closed and travel is restricted to protect employees, fear of the Coronavirus is being used to spread malware, and hardware prices are expected to rise after the infection is contained.

Given that Nvidia is not attending MWC due to health concerns, we're curious what will happen with Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose, which is set to kick off six weeks from today.