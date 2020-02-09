Nvidia Cancels its MWC Attendance Over Coronavirus Concerns

Nvidia revealed this week in a blog post that it won't be attending the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year, which is set to kick off on February 24th. The company noted that its reason was the Coronavirus, as the company wants to protect its employees.
Mobile World Congress is a trade show that takes place in Barcelona each year and is primarily aimed at covering mobile affairs, which include the latest developments from mobile phone makers and chipmakers for mobile devices such as Qualcomm.
Nevertheless, Nvidia sponsored the show and was also scheduled to host a total of ten sessions. Though not strictly about mobile topics, these sessions were focused around AI coverage, and there were plans for an "AI Edge Innovation Center".
This isn't the first hit the tech industry is taking due to the Coronavirus. Local businesses in China are suffering, factories are closed and travel is restricted to protect employees, fear of the Coronavirus is being used to spread malware, and hardware prices are expected to rise after the infection is contained.
Given that Nvidia is not attending MWC due to health concerns, we're curious what will happen with Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose, which is set to kick off six weeks from today.
Perhaps the lesson from this will be for distributors and the healthcare system to keep more protective equipment in storage. It doesn't help us now, but maybe next time.
Rationing might not even work, as the supply from China is being cut off. Again, that shows the folly of relying on China as the majority supplier of critical goods.
I know it sucks to be on the receiving end of price gouging. But, you still have to think hard about the practical alternatives.
I did say it sucks to be on the receiving end of it, but I think you're not being realistic about the alternatives. Ultimately, it's not the gouging that's the root problem - it's the shortage, and it's a massive one. The net effect is that some people aren't going to have masks they either need, or at least think they need. The question then comes down to one of how you decide who gets masks and who doesn't.
Health experts have been clear about the fact that these masks don't provide protection against the virus - or, at least not the kind of protection people think they do. So, would you have panicked consumers depleting the supply of masks that will not keep them safe, to the extent that hospitals can't get the masks they need for safe surgeries? Otherwise, we're going to see hospitals either not performing life-saving surgeries, or performing surgeries without masks. Surgery without masks leads to more deaths caused resulting from otherwise-avoidable infections. Hospitals, around the world, are already facing the very real prospect of running out of masks.
Huh? The only problem with sick reaching hospitals is with their not being enough hospitals, staff, and supplies. covid-19 takes a fairly long time to kill. There's plenty of time to get people into care, so long as the system has the capacity to provide that care.
And, to the extent that masks are effective, health care providers should have priority access, since they are most at risk. Not only do they have the highest likelihood of coming into contact with the virus, but the risk is much greater, the larger dose of it you receive, meaning masks don't even need to be 100% effective to provide real benefits to them. And I shouldn't have to convince you that, for each healthcare worker who dies (or even has to take leave do to becoming a patient), you'll have a multiple of deaths among the public. It's when the system collapses that these sorts of things really spiral out of control.
Basically, the only viable alternative to price gouging would be to have government step in and handle mask allocation and distribution. Either way, panicked consumers are going to be at the bottom of the pecking order.
If you have price controls and no rationing or managed distribution, then some people will buy up and hoard all of the supplies, depriving others (including in systemically-important roles) who might need them more. In addition to most consumers probably still not getting any.
Take your pick.
Case in point: in the first sentence of my reply, I already said "Internet arguments (are) unwinnable". If you didn't even read that much, you're certainly not going to engage with any of the other ideas in my post.
Since you probably didn't notice, I did discuss other options. I'm not against other approaches, but you have to be realistic. About the only thing worse than price gouging is price controls without rationing or managed distribution. As far as I can tell, that's all you've put forth, and I think that's one of the few worse approaches than simply allowing price gouging (i.e. a pure, market-based solution).