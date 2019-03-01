'GTX 1650 Laptop' Leak Lists Partial Specs for Rumored Nvidia Graphics Card

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, a rumored gaming graphics card expected to be announced in March, was reportedly spotted today in what appears to be a 3DMark entry for a laptop also featuring the recently announced Intel Core i7-9750H hexa-core processor. A well-known hardware leaker known as TUM_APISAK on Twitter tweeted the screenshot.

(Image credit: TUM_APISAK/Twitter)

The GeForce GTX 1650, which presumably is the mobile variant since the leaker said it was part of a "GTX 1650 Laptop," seemingly sports a 1,395MHz base clock and a 1,560MHz boost clock. The desktop version is rumored to feature a 1,485MHz base clock and a boost clock over 1,600MHz. Unfortunately, the 3DMark entry fails to specify the mobile graphics card's CUDA core count. However, rumors have pointed to 896 CUDA cores.

According to the alleged leak, the GeForce GTX 1650 also rocks 4GB of memory, which runs at 2,000MHz (8,000MHz effective). Assuming the memory is of the GDDR5 variant and Nvidia decides to retain the 128-bit memory bus, the GeForce GTX 1650 can deliver up to 128 GB/s of memory bandwidth.

In terms of silicon, the GeForce GTX 1650, like the recently launched GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, is expected to lack real-time ray tracing capabilities in order to avoid cannibalizing RTX 20-series sales. Word around the Internet is that Nvidia will probably produce the GeForce GTX 1650 with the Turing TU117 die, while saving the TU107 for the GeForce RTX 2050. However, the Santa Clara chipmaker has yet to announce a GeForce RTX 2050 at all, and it's uncertain whether it will do so. Nvidia could theoretically pull a fast one on us and stick the TU107 silicon into the GeForce GTX 1650. It'd be surprising though, since the whole idea behind the GeForce GTX 16-series is to offer Turing-powered models without the RT and Tensor cores.

A DigiTimes report this week claimed Nvidia will release the GeForce GTX 1650 on April 30, which contradicts reports from VideoCardz and HardOCP claiming the GTX 1650 will come out in March.

Regardless of the date, reports agree on the GeForce GTX 1650's $179 (~£137.05) price tag.

