Nvidia Announces Entry-Level GT 720 Graphics Card

Nvidia's new GT 720 is an entry-level card with an entry-level price tag.

Nvidia announced the GT 720, an entry-level graphics card based on the GK208 GPU. The Kepler-based card is built on the 28 nm fabrication process and runs at a frequency of 797 MHz. The card will come with two memory configurations: a 1 GB DDR3 variant with memory running at 1.8 GHz, and a 2 GB GDDR5 variant with memory running at 5.0 GHz.

We expect most of the normal AIBs to be building their own models of this card, including Asus, EVGA, Palit, MSI, Zotac, Gigabyte, and more. Pictured below is the reference card, which some of them will be selling. There will also be variants of the card cooled with a small fan.

For gaming, you won't get a lot of power from these cards--you're probably better off spending your money on a more powerful secondhand card. That said, given the large number of passively cooled cards, we might be seeing these in some media center configurations and office PCs that need a little more oomph than integrated graphics can provide. Pricing is expected to sit around $50 for most models. 

  • illuminatuz 12 August 2014 17:19
    Oops.. I meant the 870..
  • illuminatuz 12 August 2014 17:21
    Come on!! Release the 870 & 770 already!!! Please do not hold a separate event for the two cards!! I'm soo impatient..
  • Memnarchon 12 August 2014 17:22
    "a 1 GB DDR3 variant with memory running at 1.8 GHz, and a 2 GB GDDR5 variant with memory running at 5.0 GHz."
    Oo Its usually the opposite... (2GB for cheap DDR3 and 1GB for the expensive GDDR5)
  • illuminatuz 12 August 2014 17:23
    I meant the 870 & 880.... release them fast nvidia.. I'm soo impatient..
  • InvalidError 12 August 2014 17:23
    I wonder how well that will fare compared to the A10-78xx and Broadwell IGPs. Definitely not expecting much from the DDR3 variant - particularly now that you can get DDR3-2133 for almost the same price as DDR3-1600 to give the IGP a boost.
  • icemunk 12 August 2014 17:33
    Apparently around 700 gigaflops. The Tegra K1 has about 300 gigaflops for comparison.
  • Joseph DeGarmo 12 August 2014 18:26
    Enough with the 700 series already. We're long overdue for the 800 series. Quite frankly, it would not be surprising to see a 790 dual-GPU launch before the 880. *sigh*
  • ozicom 12 August 2014 19:26
    It's a shame to call this tiny thing GT :) Just call it G.
  • takeshi7 12 August 2014 19:42
    Is that a PCIe x8 connector?
  • InvalidError 12 August 2014 19:47
    13942581 said:
    Is that a PCIe x8 connector?
    Looks like it.

    Even high-end GPUs do not give PCIe x16 much of a workout so x8 for ultra-low-end GPUs should be perfectly fine and it shaves a few pennies off the manufacturing cost.
