Nvidia Preps for Halo: Reach With Game-Ready GeForce Driver

Halo: Reach will be the first of the remastered Halo Series games to come out when it debuts on December 3. As with any new game release, Nvidia is here to drop its Game-Ready graphics driver. This one is version 441.41 and WHQL-certified.

Halo: Reach is part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection. When completed, the collection will include Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4 – all remastered to modern standards.

Nvidia also revealed some performance figures for Halo: Reach running on its RTX GPUs. If you’re sporting a RTX 2060 graphics, you should be able to run the game at 120 frames per second (fps) at 4K resolution, and an RTX 2080 Super should pump out a respectable 200 fps at 4K and the highest graphics settings – thankfully, we’re finally starting too see some good high refresh rate 4K gaming monitors.

There’s more to the release than just being a game-ready driver for Halo: Reach, though. The driver also adds the image sharpening feature to Vulkan an OpenGL based games. Previously, the image sharpening feature was only available to games running on DirectX.

To wrap up, Nvidia also announced that the Quake II RTX game has received an update to version 1.2. This is a major update that brings new graphical features and options, improves on existing ray tracing, along with improved textures.

Head here to download the latest Nvidia driver for your system.