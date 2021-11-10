One-Netbook Is Testing Its Own AMD-Powered Handheld to Challenge Steam Deck

Indiegogo startup One-Netbook is giving gamers a chance to test its new AMD-powered handheld gaming console called the "OneXplayer AMD Edition." According to a Tweet by @OnenetbookO (via Liliputing) gamers can sign up for a chance to get this new handheld device from One-Netbook for the sole purpose of putting it through its paces.

Unfortunately, details of the device's system specs remain a mystery, so it appears that aside from letting us know it will be powered by an AMD chip, One-Netbook isn't ready to show the world exactly what it's working on just yet.

ONEXPLAYER AMD version is going to release for test, if you would like to participate, please click the link below: https://t.co/YFBNv7qC2H 😘 Welcome to join us! ONEXPLAYER will bring you more surprise anywhere, anytime! Due date: 2021.11.15 6:00pm(GMT+8）#onexplayer #amd pic.twitter.com/N7OHwP4KusNovember 9, 2021 See more

We can gather a few things from its current Intel-based console, named the OneXplayer. It features an 8.4-inch display with a monstrous 2560x1440 resolution, amounting to 358 pixels per inch. The handheld is powered by Intel's 11th-gen Tiger Lake i7-1185G7 processor, Iris Xe integrated graphics, and 16GB of LPDDR4x-4266.



At 720P, One-Notebook tested a bunch of titles, demonstrating that worst-case framerates were around 40 fps in some of the most demanding games like Flight Simulator 2020 and Forza Horizon 4, but the vast majority of other games had frame rates around 60 fps, or well above it.

If One-Netbook is already testing an AMD version of the console, we suspect it'll be very similar to the Intel version, with the major adjustment being a new AMD APU. One-Netbook will probably use either a Ryzen 5 5600U or Ryzen 7 5800U, which are the latest APUs from AMD right now.

Unfortunately, it remains to be seen if AMD's RDNA2 powered Van Gogh APUs will make it to the console as they did with the Steam Deck. As far as we are aware, AMD isn't selling Van Gogh as an official APU, and it was probably only developed for Valve's Steam Deck as a semi-custom unit.

If One-Netbook does use a Zen 3 APU in its new gaming handheld, it'll be interesting to see how it stacks up against the Steam Deck once it arrives. Technically the AMD OneXplayer will have an edge in CPU horsepower compared to Steam Deck's Zen 2 cores. However, in the graphics department, things could be drastically different with all of AMD's current Zen 3 APUs still using Vega graphics instead of RDNA2.