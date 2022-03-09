‘PC Building Simulator 2’ Coming to Epic With 1,200-Plus Licensed Components

It's been a few long years, and people are still having trouble finding some key components for a decent price. But at least later this year, you'll be able to pretend that's not the case. Developer Spiral House today announced that PC Building Simulator 2 will release sometime in 2022.



The game will be an Epic Games Store exclusive, unlike the original, which was also on Steam. Epic is publishing this game.



Spiral House's announcement is light on details, but the developer is promising a career mode spanning at least 30 hours, as well as better graphics and more than 1,200 officially licensed components and other products from companies like Intel, AMD, Nvidia and Thermal Grizzly. The developer is also promising "a host of new features to deepen the PC building experience, and steps up the realism of hardware and software simulation."

The game's trailer shows a lot of RGB lighting, as well as stickers, a spray paint can and decals. It appears PC Building Simulator 2 is going to go heavy on the customization options.

The game's exclusivity may not be a complete surprise to some; Epic made the original PC Building Simulator free last fall, so there's at least a bit of an existing relationship. The company claims that 11 million people took advantage of that deal.