Noitom Introduces The Perception Neuron Pro Wireless Mocap Suit

Noitom revealed a new version of the Perception Neuron 2.0 motion capture system for professional industries that rely on motion capture hardware, such as the film and digital animation industries. The new mocap system is also suitable for stage performers, and Noitom expects researchers to adopt the Perception Neuron Pro kits.

Noitom’s Perception Neuron Pro system features the company’s second-generation IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) sensor-based full-body motion technology, which debuted earlier this year with the Perception Neuron 2.0.

Noitom’s mocap solution is portable and wireless, so it doesn’t require external cameras to operate, which makes it easy to setup and use anywhere. And the lack of cameras means you can use it in any lighting condition and without line-of-sight restrictions.

The Perception Neuron 2.0 isn’t exactly a consumer product; the device is meant for filmmakers and game designers on a tight budget (though it’s also marketed to VR enthusiasts with deep pockets). The Perception Neuron Pro edition is for the high-level professionals that can afford to spend a bit more money for a more robust product. The Pro edition offers better tolerance for magnetic field interference, and as such, it offers more accurate movement data than the standard device.

The Perception Neuron Pro kit also comes with an anti-magnetic hard case to protect it in transport. The case doubles as a charging dock, which enables you to charge each sensor at once. It’s also used to calibrate the sensors together.

Noitom is offering Perception Neuron Pro Kits for $4,499, and it plans to begin shipping the first units in mid-June. The company is currently accepting pre-orders, and it’s offering a $500 discount until shipments begin.