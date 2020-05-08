Trending

Phison Deal Opens Door for SSDs With China-Made NAND

Expect to see SSDs with Chinese NAND soon.

Phison has announced that its SSD controllers now support 3D NAND flash chips manufactured by Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd (YMTC), as per DigiTimes today. This latest development unlocks the door for SSDs with Chinese-made NAND to penetrate the storage market.

YMTC has been recruiting strategic partners to build its own ecosystem. Before the latest announcement, the Chinese manufacturer had already partnered with Adata and Silicon Motion. The addition of Phison is a key one, since Phison (like Silicon Motion) specializes in SSD controllers, which is a crucial component in SSDs.

YMTC was previously playing catch up to the other top NAND players on the market. However, the company's strong determination eventually led to the NAND maker transitioning from 64 layers to 128 layers, while entirely skipping the 96-layer phase.

According to DigiTimes, Phison's complete portfolio has been validated to support YMTC's 64-layer and looming 128-layer 3D NAND chips, with the latter based around YMTC's Xtacking 2.0 technology. 

Consumer storage is just a stepping stone though. Phison expects its partnership with YMTC to eventually extend to high-end storage, such as industrial embedded and enterprise products.

Having Adata on YMTC's side should certainly prove beneficial for the chipmaker. Adata, like countless other SSD vendors, doesn't make its own NAND chips and depend on third-parties, like Micron, Kioxia, Intel and etc 

YMTC's offerings look competitive on paper, and with the right pricing and incentives, we can expect other SSD manufacturers to eventually board the YMTC train.

  • lawtojam 09 May 2020 15:32
    I for one will do my best to avoid buying anything from China until they change their behavior. I will not be funding an economy that props up a sociopathic communist regime that causes so much harm to people in China and around the world.
    Reply
  • farnell121 10 May 2020 01:46
    I may see them, but I will be AVOIDING them.
    Reply
  • ShattaAD 10 May 2020 15:59
    lawtojam said:
    I for one will do my best to avoid buying anything from China until they change their behavior. I will not be funding an economy that props up a sociopathic communist regime that causes so much harm to people in China and around the world.
    ....And you think propping up the sociopathic Trump regime is so much better? I can't believe I'm saying this but I'm utterly ashamed of how my own country's admin treat its people and also causing harm around the world.
    Reply
  • daworstplaya 10 May 2020 23:12
    If there is an option to buy non made in China products, I'm taking that.
    Reply
  • USAFRet 10 May 2020 23:46
    Please, lets keep the politics to elsewhere.
    OK?
    Reply
  • OriginFree 11 May 2020 03:16
    lawtojam said:
    I for one will do my best to avoid buying anything from China until they change their behavior. I will not be funding an economy that props up a sociopathic communist regime that causes so much harm to people in China and around the world.


    Funny, that's my opinion about the U.S. of A.
    Just replace "communist" with "kleptocracy" and it works there as well.


    Full disclosure I mean the government not the actual citizens (who are great in both countries ... with a few exceptions of course).
    Reply
  • wexir 11 May 2020 12:10
    laughable how you all cry about china but you dont mind what NSA and other us agencies do.

    If they introduce a good quality product for a competitive price, i will be then very interested in buying these.
    Reply