Obsidian Announces 'Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire,' Asks For $1.1 Million Through Fig (Updated)

Update, 1/27/2017, 9:56 a.m. PST: Well that didn't take long. Less than 24 hours after the start of the campaign, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire has already reached its $1.1 million funding goal. However, you can still pledge your support for the game before the campaign ends on February 24.



Obsidian Entertainment is back in action with yet another game in development. After the release of Tyranny as well as the the second part of “The White March” expansion for Pillars of Eternity last year, the studio just announced that it’s working on Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. However, Obsidian needs additional funding via Fig from its loyal fans.

In the sequel, you’re still playing as the Watcher of Caed Nua in what seems to be a peaceful time. However, Eothas, the god of light and rebirth, returns to life as a stone titan, and destroys your keep and nearly kills you in the process. To find out why Eothas has returned from the dead, you’ll need to travel to the Deadfire Archipelago.

As its name suggests, the Deadfire Archipelago is made up of many islands, some of which are inhabited by natives and new settlers alike. The tropical islands are also ports for pirates looking to gain some quick loot. As you make your way across the islands, you’ll encounter familiar companions as well as new allies while you continue the hunt for Eothas’ secret.

Obsidian upgraded the character models and added a “new dynamic lighting and shadows engine.” As you walk around Deadfire, you’ll also notice the addition of dynamic weather that includes sunshine, rain, strong winds, and even sandstorms.

Similar to the initial game, which was funded on Kickstarter, Obsidian is asking fans for $1.1 million. The first game was met with enthusiasm, and fans gave over $3.9 million. Instead of funding the game through Kickstarter again, the studio is using Fig for this new campaign, which also allows accredited investors (people with a net worth of over $1 million or who make $200,000 for the past two years and expect to make the same amount or more in the current year) to invest in the game. Last year, inXile Entertainment also used Fig to fund Wasteland 3, and fans provided over $3.1 million, which easily surpassed the studios’ $2.75 million goal.

Even though the studio said they’re using the money made from the first game to help with development, the additional funds would allow them to localize the game for French and German players. More importantly, it allows the developers to add a “multiclassing” feature, which will let you further branch out your available skills throughout the course of the game.

At the time of publication, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire already has over $300,000 in funding, which is well over 25 percent of the goal. If you want to back the campaign, and receive a copy of the game, you’ll have to fork over $29. The crowdfunding event ends on February 24, and backer rewards are expected to deliver in Q1 2018.