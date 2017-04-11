Spring Update For 'Planet Coaster' Adds Security Feature, Go Karts (Updated)

Update, 4/11/2017 11:48 am PDT: The Spring Update is now live, and Frontier Developments also included a new trailer that highlights the new content and features within the update. You can also read the full update notes on the game's forums.



The world of Planet Coaster continues to increase, as Frontier Developments announced the game’s Spring Update, which adds more content in the form of new rides and the ability to keep your park safe from unwanted guests.

There are three new roller coasters, including the Steel Hydra, the game’s first suspended swinging coaster. There’s also the Trident, which will be the first of two new shuffle coasters, and the Bakasura, which is a larger variant of the Trident but is considered to be an inverted boomerang coaster.

If you’re looking to build something other than roller coasters, you will soon be able to construct your own Go Kart tracks. At PAX East, I was told that you can include angled banks for the turns, and you can make the lanes narrower or wider and see how the riders fight for pole position.

As you continue to improve and add features to your park, some of your guests will become unhappy. At some point, they will turn to a life of crime within your park. They can vandalize your decorations or even pickpocket other attendees. However, you can fight the crime wave by deploying security staff. You can also install CCTV cameras so that you can keep your eye on different parts of your park at once.

Additional features in the update include a 360-degree spinning Elixir Machine ride, the “long-armed ZoZo,” and the Big Wheel, which is Frontier’s take on the traditional ferris wheel. The studio plans to release the Spring Update next month, on April 11.