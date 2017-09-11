Foggy Weather, New Rifle Coming To 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds'

Fans of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will get new content tomorrow. In addition to bug fixes, the game's developer is adding a new weapon and weather effect that players can experience in the massively popular battle royale shooter.
In addition to a clear and sunny day, the game’s weather might also shift to a cloudy day full of rain and thunder. For the next update, Bluehole will add foggy weather. This will undoubtedly have some impact on the gameplay because it will keep players hidden from a distance, which makes it hard for snipers to pick them off. Any height advantage, as shown by the picture above, won’t work either, as the fog can quickly envelop an entire town. If you want to take out opponents, you have to do it in close-range combat. You can also choose to wait out the bad weather, but you'll have to make sure enemies don’t sneak up on you.
There’s also a new weapon for you to find on the massive island: the Mini-14 rifle. Just like other firearms in the field, you’ll need to find additional modifications for it, such as scopes or stocks, to help with improved sight and reduced recoil, respectively. As an added treat, Bluehole will also add leaderboards for those playing on the first-person-view-only game mode.
The implementation of these features might be the only new additions we see for quite some time. Last month, the studio announced that it will reduce the frequency of its previously weekly and monthly updates. However, that didn’t stop Brendan Greene, a.k.a. PlayerUnknown, to tease more content. At Gamescom, he tweeted an early image of another map coming to the game, but he didn’t provide a timeline for its release.
If you’re curious about the popular shooter, you can check out our archived livestream of the game. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is still in Early Access, but it’s expected to officially launch at some point at the end of the year.
|Name
|PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
|Type
|Shooter
|Developer
|Bluehole
|Publisher
|Bluehole
|Platforms
|PC, Xbox One
|Where To Buy
|Steam
|Release Date
|March 23, 2017 (Early Access)
just got the 1080ti and medium/high settings with the sharpness tool on 1440p struggles to get me over 80fps.
still love this game. i hope they add bikes, trucks, pick-ups etc twat would be awesome
I don't think its on UE 4. Check out Paragon or the newest Unreal tournament. Both run buttery smooth. The devs for PUBG just want to keep the money train rolling and performance updates don't make as much news as 'new weather and guns!'. I agree though, they need to fix their foundation issues before building another story to this house.