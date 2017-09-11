Foggy Weather, New Rifle Coming To 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds'

Fans of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will get new content tomorrow. In addition to bug fixes, the game's developer is adding a new weapon and weather effect that players can experience in the massively popular battle royale shooter.

In addition to a clear and sunny day, the game’s weather might also shift to a cloudy day full of rain and thunder. For the next update, Bluehole will add foggy weather. This will undoubtedly have some impact on the gameplay because it will keep players hidden from a distance, which makes it hard for snipers to pick them off. Any height advantage, as shown by the picture above, won’t work either, as the fog can quickly envelop an entire town. If you want to take out opponents, you have to do it in close-range combat. You can also choose to wait out the bad weather, but you'll have to make sure enemies don’t sneak up on you.

There’s also a new weapon for you to find on the massive island: the Mini-14 rifle. Just like other firearms in the field, you’ll need to find additional modifications for it, such as scopes or stocks, to help with improved sight and reduced recoil, respectively. As an added treat, Bluehole will also add leaderboards for those playing on the first-person-view-only game mode.

The implementation of these features might be the only new additions we see for quite some time. Last month, the studio announced that it will reduce the frequency of its previously weekly and monthly updates. However, that didn’t stop Brendan Greene, a.k.a. PlayerUnknown, to tease more content. At Gamescom, he tweeted an early image of another map coming to the game, but he didn’t provide a timeline for its release.

If you’re curious about the popular shooter, you can check out our archived livestream of the game. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is still in Early Access, but it’s expected to officially launch at some point at the end of the year.