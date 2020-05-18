Dev Proves You Can Do 3D Modeling With Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi projects are more about what you can do with a Pi, not what you should do. Earlier this week, Shane with the Game Dev Academy YouTube channel pushed the Raspberry Pi to its limits by using it for 3D modeling with Blender.
Don't get too excited. A Raspberry Pi is far from being the ideal 3D modeling computer. You'd still be much better off running Blender on a more capable desktop PC. But this developer has shown that Blender on Pi as at least possible.
This project was inspired out of necessity (like most Pi projects). Shane said he was working on a new tutorial when his graphics card failed. Instead of rushing out and buying a new graphics card, he looked to see if a Pi could get the job done.
Blender doesn't require much in the way of hardware. Shane decided to use version 2.79, which requires 4GB of RAM and a dual-core CPU with a clock speed of at least 2 GHz. However, it's recommended that you use 16GB of RAM and a quad-core CPU. Shane chose to use a 2GB Raspberry Pi 4, which features a 1.5-GHz processor with four cores.
Setting up Blender on Raspberry Pi
Getting Blender to run on the Raspberry Pi looked easy enough, based on what the Game Dev Academy's video showed us.
You'll need a Raspberry Pi with Raspbian installed. Shane searched for Blender in the Add / Remove Software window to get the Blender 2.79 package.
Once installed, Blender launched, and Shane demonstrated its capabilities with a time-lapse video. The biggest drawback came with rendering, which took much longer to complete on a Raspberry Pi than a desktop.
If you want to see more of Shane's work, check out Game Dev Academy on YouTube for more projects and 3D modeling tutorials.
People also forget a key feature of the Pi is that it makes a very affordable and functional thin client. You need more power to render, rent a cloud PC and stream it through the Pi. It will work out much cheaper in the long run.
For $5 more than the 4 GB Pi v4, ODROID's new C4 is comparable on the CPU front, but runs much cooler and has a much better GPU:
https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/odroid-c4/
For nearly 2x the price of the Pi v4, you can get the much-faster N2:
https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/odroid-n2-with-4gbyte-ram/
In this case, the biggest benefits are faster CPU performance, as well as lower power consumption and a faster, more-capable GPU. The benchmarks on its product page don't include the Pi v4 , because it launched a couple months prior, but the C4's page has both (see above).
While it's true that some Pi-wannabe's have really dodgy hardware quality and software issues, ODROID has been around and building ARM SBCs since long before the first Pi came onto the scene, and they officially support Ubuntu. You don't have to take my word for it, though. Check out their forums, for the latest.
https://forum.odroid.com/