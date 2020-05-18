Dev Proves You Can Do 3D Modeling With Raspberry Pi

(Image credit: Game Dev Academy/YouTube)

Raspberry Pi projects are more about what you can do with a Pi, not what you should do. Earlier this week, Shane with the Game Dev Academy YouTube channel pushed the Raspberry Pi to its limits by using it for 3D modeling with Blender.

Don't get too excited. A Raspberry Pi is far from being the ideal 3D modeling computer. You'd still be much better off running Blender on a more capable desktop PC. But this developer has shown that Blender on Pi as at least possible.

This project was inspired out of necessity (like most Pi projects). Shane said he was working on a new tutorial when his graphics card failed. Instead of rushing out and buying a new graphics card, he looked to see if a Pi could get the job done.

Blender doesn't require much in the way of hardware. Shane decided to use version 2.79, which requires 4GB of RAM and a dual-core CPU with a clock speed of at least 2 GHz. However, it's recommended that you use 16GB of RAM and a quad-core CPU. Shane chose to use a 2GB Raspberry Pi 4, which features a 1.5-GHz processor with four cores.

Setting up Blender on Raspberry Pi

Getting Blender to run on the Raspberry Pi looked easy enough, based on what the Game Dev Academy's video showed us.

You'll need a Raspberry Pi with Raspbian installed. Shane searched for Blender in the Add / Remove Software window to get the Blender 2.79 package.

Once installed, Blender launched, and Shane demonstrated its capabilities with a time-lapse video. The biggest drawback came with rendering, which took much longer to complete on a Raspberry Pi than a desktop.

If you want to see more of Shane's work, check out Game Dev Academy on YouTube for more projects and 3D modeling tutorials.